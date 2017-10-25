Warwick School District receives $95K
At the Warwick School Board meeting on Oct. 17, the Warwick Education Foundation presented a check for $95,600 to the district for a variety of learning opportunities, including computer technology and an elementary reading program that helps provide early reading assistance.
The check represented the contributions from businesses that participated in the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit that allows businesses to contribute to the education foundation. The 10 businesses include BB&T, BCF Group, Clair Global, Ephrata National Bank, Fox Meadows Creamery, Gibbel, Kraybill & Hess, Lititz Mutual Insurance Company, Orrstown Bank, Pennsylvania Truck Centers, and Weis Markets, Inc.
“One of our new contributors this year is Pennsylvania Truck Centers in Wrightsville,” said Grant Hummer, president of the WEF, adding that the company’s vice president is Ron Bowman, a Warwick graduate who grew up in Lititz, and wanted to give back with a gift of $25,000.
Several members of the Warwick School Board were honored for their service to the school district by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. Timothy Quinn was honored for 12 years of service; Millard Eppig, Debra Wenger and Todd Rucci were each honored for eight years.
The board approved two out-of-state and overnight trips. The first is actually out-of-country, and involves the June 15 through July 6, 2018 foreign exchange program with Altötting, Germany. The program has been in effect for more than 20 years, in in which students alternate from schools in Altötting and Lititz. The Lititz students have the opportunity to learn about German culture and use their German language skills. The other trip is for sixth graders to go to Washington, D.C., on June 5 to tour museums and the mall.
Staff appointments
In personnel matters, the board appointed Lauren Swartz as an adult education instructor at the Warwick School District, Jacqueline Yanchocik as public relations coordinator at the Warwick School District, Cody Zink as a building services employee at Warwick High School, Deborah Dotterer as a food and nutrition services assistant at John Beck Elementary School, Stephen Herman as a building services employee at John Beck Elementary School, Janet Holdridge as a food and nutrition services assistant at Kissel Hill Elementary School, and Stephanie Courchesne as a student support assistant at Lititz Elementary School.
The board also approved the rehiring of Lisa Sangrey as a student support assistant at John Beck Elementary School, who is resuming the position after it remained unfilled after her previous resignation. They also named Byron Hamm as Performing Arts Center technical assistant at Warwick High School, Karah Molesevich as a bilingual school psychologist at Warwick School District, Diane Shirk as drama house manager for fall at Warwick High School, Sharon Wilson as academic team assistant at Warwick High School, Trey Cowher as a boys soccer junior high assistant coach at Warwick Middle School, Stephan Englehart as choral director at Warwick Middle School, and Craig Wagaman as a boys basketball assistant coach at Warwick Middle School.
The board approved the 2017-18 transportation contracts and the disposal of obsolete computer and other equipment. They also okayed two Sunday use requests: for Five Star Swim Team to use the middle school parking log on January 7 and February 11, 2018 for the Five Star Carnival/Cup; and for the Lancaster-Lebanon PIAA basketball officials to use the high school small gym for L-L Basketball Officials chapter meetings in November, December, and January.
The Warwick School Board accepted the resignations of Deborah Marks as a special programs assistant at Warwick High School, Mariah Kearney as a building services employee at Kissel Hill Elementary School, Terry Lee as head cross country coach at Warwick High School, and Tamera Olivieri as head teacher for health and physical education at Warwick School District.
Laura Knowles is a freelance reporter who covers the Warwick School Board beat for the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
