Warwick School Board: no tax hike, balanced budget
The Warwick School Board got some good news at their committee of the whole meeting on April 2.
For the April update of the Warwick School District’s upcoming 2019-20 budget, Chief Financial Officer Nathan Wertsch announced that the balanced budget calls for no increase in taxes for Warwick taxpayers.
“There are no increases in taxes for the 2019-20 budget,” reported Wertsch, noting that a number of positive factors meant that the budget is looking even more favorable than it did last month.
The 2019-20 Warwick School District budget is being projected at $75,274,020. The school board will be voting on the first reading of the proposed budget at the next meeting in April.
The positive outcome is based on an increase in revenue and a decrease in expenses, he noted. The increased revenue is associated with assessed values increasing, bond refinancing savings, additional salary savings due to more retirements, and lower PSERS/SS payments.
The decrease in expenses were a result of salary savings, lower PSERS/SS payments, decreased debt service, and a decrease in various contract expenses. The Warwick School Board will be voting on whether or not they will utilize the Act 1 Index of 2.3 percent. Warwick’s adjusted index is 2.7 percent. The current 2018-19 millage rate is 16.3711. Wertsch summarized with additional budget considerations, including analyzing personnel needs based on retirements and anticipated enrollments, special education placements and possibly bringing one class back, 2013 and 2014 bond refunding yielding additional savings, and fund balance commitments to help counter unanticipated cost increases.
In other positive news, the expansion of the Warwick School District fieldhouse and athletic fields is unlikely to come from tax increases. Wertsch noted that taking out a bond to pay for the athletic area improvements would provide the cash needed for the work, which is projected to be done in the next two to three years.
Plans for a new field house at the Warwick School District campus have been under consideration for more than a decade. Erin Hoffman of RLPS Architects provided cost estimates for the project, which would provide a dedicated field house with restrooms, locker rooms, coaching areas, staff rooms, and concession stands to serve athletes from both the home and visiting teams. The facility would also serve the crowds that attend athletic events, which include soccer, field hockey, track, and lacrosse.
The base construction costs for the field house cover site construction, general construction, mechanical systems, plumbing systems, electrical systems, bleachers, and ticket booths is estimated at $7.13 million.
A few of the options presented for improving the field and parking, including track replacement at $450,000-$700,000, additional parking in lieu of track at $143,000; demolition of track and constriction of field #12 at $388,000; additional parking among access drive at $35,000; resurface #14 football field at $500,000, and turf hockey field #15 at $1 million to $1.4 million
Hoffman will be getting more detailed estimates for the specific options that will be pursued in the athletic field improvements.
Perhaps the brightest spot of all came with a presentation by the National Champions in the 2019 Future City Engineering Competition. For the first time ever, the team of 25 students from Warwick Middle School took home the Grand Prize among 47 teams from all over the United States, Canada, and China.
At the school board meeting, presenters Xavier Flaiz, Grace Kegel, and Lauren Matt gave the board a glimpse of why the team took top honors in Washington, D.C. in February.
They discussed the Japanese city of Toyama and their engineering and design concepts to meet future needs with compact city planning, efficient transportation, downtown revitalization, Quantum Communications Systems, and a power grid system designed to protect the city from natural disasters such as flooding.
Flaiz reported that he hopes it go into medical or biology fields, while Matt plans to become an astrophysicist. Perhaps even more ambitious, Kegel intends to be President of the United States, after gaining experience in public service with the United Nations.
Warwick Middle School teacher Michael Smith was advisor to the Future City team, as he has been for the last 13 years. The 2019 team includes Warwick Middle School students Matthew Bacon, Joseph Conrad, Carter Hain, Connor Henry, Paige Misavage, Ivan Tejeda, Liam Zee, Jonah Ahlers, Olivia Boland, Zoe Buchanan, Kyle Charles, Ben Cosmore, Marin Davis, Carolyn Eisenbach, Nate Hovan, Thomas Jeanes, Caden Lausch, Elena Smith, Aiden Troop, Rebekah Trovinger, Maggie Turner and Nate Wenger. Christian Kegel was volunteer mentor to the team.
