Warwick School Board eyes another balanced budget

The Warwick School Board got a budget snapshot from chief financial officer Nathan Wertsch at their March 6 committee of the whole meeting.

Wertsch reported that for the first time in 10 years, the district had a balanced budget in 2017-18. The deficit was $0 for the $70,508,932 budget.

In previous years, the district had a budget deficit that ranged from $1,487,743 in 2017-18 to $3,255,979 in 2014-15. In anticipation of the 2018-19 budget, Wertsch is hoping for a repeat, although there are still many unknowns.

“The district is in a good position to balance its second budget in a row, while still being forward-focused towards long-term capital planning,” explained Wertsch.

Wertsch reported that the primary drivers for the 2018-19 budget include real estate taxes of $41,088,812 with assessed value increases, $5,450,000 in earned income taxes, $350,000 in interest earnings, $9,946,426 for the basic education fund and $5,025,786 in retirement revenue.

Expenses of $53,438,886 include salaries, FICA, PSERS, VoTech payment and debt service.

Reporting on tax revenue implications in 2018-19, Wertsch noted that the Act 1 Tax Index is 2.4%. For the fifth year in a row, the Warwick School Board voted to stay within the adjusted index of 2.8%. The current 2017-18 millage rate is 21.1623, compared to the Lancaster County 2017-18 average millage rate of 20.5361.

Based on January 2018 taxable accessed values of $2,047,620,000, the median assessed value is $148,000 and the increase at the 2.8% index is $87.69.

Wertsch pointed out that budget considerations require an equation of revenue generation vs. expense mitigation vs. fund balance use.

A few things that could sway the budget include healthcare costs, which have no changes yet, but could see increases. There are no changes yet for special education, and while the year to date has been favorable, it can still be variable. Other items include attritional savings. state BEF/SEF funding, assessed values, bond refinancing and budget trending.

“We also need to look at the feasibility study and capital planning,” said Wertsch. “We can’t just think about the current year.”

Wertsch will be updating the school board as the 2018-19 budget proceeds. He noted that it is always challenging to prepare and approve the budget long before the state budget is approved.

While the board reviewed Wertsch’s numbers and figures, they had the honor of hearing the inspiring words of two award-winning Warwick students. Superintendent April Hershey reported that there were 16 Warwick Middle School students who received silver key and honorable mentions in the Scholastic Writing Awards and two Warwick High School students who received silver key and honorable mentions.

Then there were two students, seventh grader April Htoo, and ninth grader Abby Weaver who received gold key awards, which allows them to go on to the national Scholastic Writing Awards.

Two of the award-winning students attended the meeting to share their creative talents with the school board. Seventh grader Grayson Miller read his honorable awarded parable about “Jim the Apple,” which told of two friends, Jim the apple and Charlie the worm, who face tragedy and the sacrifice one makes to show his friend the world before his demise.

Ninth grader Abby Weaver read an excerpt from her short story “Frostbitten,” which tells of a strange summer day when the character of Hannah and the family dog Sadie encounter a mysterious deep freeze in the laundry room. As Weaver read, “My head is turned halfway towards it when a piercing cold fills my entire body and blackness envelops my eyes. I don’t even get a chance to scream.”

What happens next? School board members were given a student-illustrated compilation of award-winning writings from the Scholastic Writing Awards. Weaver’s full story of “Frostbitten” was on pages 55-58, so they could find out.

In other business, the board reviewed three policies that will be voted on later in March. They included a policy on federal procurement programs, a policy on public complaint procedures and a policy on district-initiated tax assessment appeals.

Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.