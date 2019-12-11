Warwick SB reorganizes
Warwick School Board welcomed two new members, Ed Browne and Lisa Miller, to open its Dec. 3 board meeting.
Judge Jeffrey Conrad, a former board member, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Browne and Miller. Re-elected school board members, Todd Rucci, Leslie Penkunas, and Nelson Peters were also sworn in.
Miller is a Brickerville resident, who has been married for 25 years and has three college-age sons, who are Warwick High School graduates. She is in her 16 year of real estate at Berkshire Hathaway. She previously served on the school board’s Education Committee.
“I wanted to serve the school district, where my three sons graduated,” said Miller, who is involved in community and church activities.
Browne is a Lititz Borough resident who has two children in the district. He is a partner at Nikolaus & Hohenadel, a general practice law firm. Browne completed a clerkship in the Federal District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, following his graduation from the University of Kansas School of Law. He has served on the school board’s Finance and Legal Committee.
During the annual reorganizational meeting, Michael Landis was named president and Rucci was renamed as school board vice president.
The entire Warwick School Board includes Landis, Rucci, Peters, Browne, Miller, Penkunas, Millard Eppig, Matthew Knouse, and Debra Wenger.
The student representative is Olivia Hartman.
Newly reorganized committees include Knouse as chair of the Building and Property committee, with Peters as a member.
Wenger is chair of the Education Committee Chairperson, with Penkunas and Hartman as committee members.
Chairing the Finance and Legal Committee is Eppig, with Miller as a committee member.
Rucci was named chair of the Student Activities Committee, with Browne and Hartman on the committee.
Eppig is district’s representative to the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center, with Knouse as the alternate. Landis is IU representative.
Peters is representative to the Joint Municipality Strategic Planning Steering Committee, with Knouse as alternate.
Eppig is the legislative representative. Peters is Lititz recCenter representative. Landis was named Labor and Management representative and Personnel Committee chairperson. Nathan Wertsch
is Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau representative, with Landis as alternate.
The board named Wertsch, Warwick CFO, as the district’s Investment Officer. They appointed Kegel Kelin Almy & Lord LLP of Lancaster, as solicitor, and named William Zee of Barley Snyder,
LLP of Lancaster, as solicitor for special education services.
The board welcomed a new teacher, Julie Brubacher as an autistic support teacher at Warwick Middle School. She replaces Andy Chacon who resigned. Brubacher is currently a student teacher in the Warwick School District and 2019 graduate of Millersville University. She has previously worked for IU13.
The board also named Jill Gagliano as musical choreographer at Warwick High School, replacing Travis Love who resigned. They approved volunteer coaches Anthony Caine, Tony Lutz, Shaun Stafford, Madeline Walton, and Charles Lumene.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
