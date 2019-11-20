Warwick Education Foundation ‘checks’ in

The Warwick School District received the third of three checks presented by the Warwick Education Foundation at the Nov. 19 Warwick School Board meeting.

Barbara Mobley, executive director of the Foundation, presented a check for $19,936 to the school district, which will help to fund the district’s initiative to add inclusive playground equipment at each of the four elementary schools.

“Dr. Melanie Calender and Dr. Tanya Myers recently shared with us the importance of playgrounds to a child’s development and learning,” said Mobley, noting that the new equipment will be placed so that children with special needs can reach them while using a wheelchair or walker.

The $19,936 will cover the costs for the installation of the equipment. This fall, the WEF has donated a total of $189,000 toward supplemental educational programs, technology, and equipment to the Warwick School District.

It was the last school board meeting for two board members. Timothy Quinn has been serving the unexpired term of Ben Sahd, who had resigned due to health reasons. Scott Shaub has been on the school board for eight years and did not run for reelection. Nelson Peters and Shaub were both honored for their eight years of service. Peters was recently reelected to the school board. Shaub was presented with a farewell gift, a red and black pottery vessel crafted by Warwick High School art teacher Nate Nixdorf.

At the Dec. 3 committee of the whole meeting, two newly elected board members will be sworn into office. They are Lisa Miller and Edward Browne, who were elected on Nov. 5. Warwick School District Superintendent Dr. April Hershey reported that Warwick School District will hold its first annual Warwick Strong community service event on Nov. 25.

According to Dr. Hershey, Warwick Strong Day is a way to recognize the strength of the Warwick community while demonstrating thankfulness for the support given to the district over the last year. She reported that all buildings will be participating in various acts of kindness on that day. Students and faculty are encouraged to wear Warwick Strong or red and black apparel. For the seventh year in a row, the board adopted the Act 1 Accelerated Budget Opt-Out Resolution, stating that the school board will not increase real estate taxes for the 2020-21 fiscal year by greater than 3.1 percent.

At the Nov. 5 committee of the whole meeting, Warwick’s Chief Financial Officer Nathan Wertsch reported that the district is aiming for a zero percent tax increase again next year, based on strong economic indicators. The Warwick School District received final results in the June 2019 audit report. Brown Shultz Sheridan & Fritz presented their audit report, resulting in a clean opinion with no findings.

Personnel changes

In other business, the school board approved the first readings of six Warwick School Board Policy updates all related to the safety and security of the school district.

They included updates to professional development, facilities and workplace safety, building security, emergency preparedness and response, relations with law enforcement agencies, and school security personnel. The board accepted the retirements of Deborah Young as accounts payable assistant at Warwick School District, and Yvonne Gingrich as a health room R.N. at Warwick High School.

The board approved the appointment of James Arnold as a long term substitute art teacher at Warwick High School, during the extended family and medical leave of absence of Jenna Yanchocik.

They also named Logan Stroh as an assistant wrestling coach at Warwick High School.

This fall, the Warwick Education Foundation has donated a total of $189,000 toward supplemental educational programs, technology, and equipment to the Warwick School District. Warwick Superintendent April Hershey honored Nelson Peters for his eight years of service on the school board.

Elizabeth Metzler was named as an elementary music director at John R. Bonfield (50%), sharing the position with Cathy Dommel. Camille Logic was named as an elementary music director at

Kissel Hill Elementary School, replacing Tracey Davis who resigned. Michael Haines was rehired as a choral concert stage craft engineer, holiday concert stage craft engineer, and musical set construction #2 at Warwick High School. He is replacing Donald Zahn who resigned from all three positions.

The board approved Sunday use facilities requests for John Beck PTO to use the John Beck library classroom for their Holiday Shoppe on Dec. 1, Warwick Girls’ Soccer Program to use the Warwick High School large gym for winter open gym from Jan. 5 through Feb. 23, 2020, and Pennsylvania Classics AC to use the turf football stadium 14 on Dec. 8 and 15 for PA Classics Soccer.

They also OKed a field trip for high school students and staff to go to Washington, D.C. on April 23, 2020 to tour the National

Gallery to see work that is part of the art curriculum. Community member Bob Fitz addressed the board to express his appreciation of the work that goes into serving the school district. He reported that he had been attending school board meetings since June, and had learned that the method of holding committee meetings with committees making recommendations serves as an effective way of reaching final decisions on school district matters. Fitz encouraged citizens to attend committee meetings to get a full picture of the process and thanked the school board for “everything you do.”

Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.