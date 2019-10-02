Home   >   News   >   Warwick considers changing school start date

By on October 2, 2019

Students returning to classes at Warwick High School Sept. 4. Under the new teacher contract, the district is working with the teachers to start class before Labor Day, since Labor Day 2020 will be on Sept. 7.

Warwick School District Superintendent Dr. April Hershey reported that the school district is considering making a change in the start-of-school date for the 2020-21 school year.

Under the new teacher contract, the district is working with the teachers to start class before Labor Day since Labor Day 2020 will be on Sept. 7.

Normally that would mean than school would start on Sept. 9, which would be likely to extend the school year well into June 2021.

If school starts before Labor Day in 2020, students would be starting around the same date as 2019, except that it would be before Labor Day rather than after Labor Day.

