Warwick claims Section One Title [Photos]

By on May 9, 2019

Warwick becomes Section One Champs after defeating Hempfield 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 15-11) to claim their first Section title since 1995.

Photos By: Kirk Neidermyer/Staff Photographer

 

