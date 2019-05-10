Home
Warwick claims Section One Title [Photos]
By Kirk Neidermyer
on May 9, 2019
Warwick becomes Section One Champs after defeating Hempfield 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 15-11) to claim their first Section title since 1995.
Photos By: Kirk Neidermyer/Staff Photographer
