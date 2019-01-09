Warwick Board re-organizes
Unlike its initial 2018 meeting, the Warwick Township Board of Supervisors faced no surprises at its annual reorganizational meeting Monday.
W. Logan Myers remains as chair of the supervisors, with Herbert Flosdorf as vice-chair as decided by votes cast at the Jan. 7 meeting.
Liaison and committee responsibilities were assigned, with Myers as liaison for Administration and Public Works. He also serves on the Recreation Advisory Committee, along with Flosdorf. Liaisons for the Police Department are Tony Chivinski as citizen liaison and Ken Eshleman. Andrew Spade serves as Planning Commission liaison, as well as Municipal Authority. Eshleman serves as liaison to the Zoning Hearing Board.
Committee assignments include Myers to the Regional Strategic Coordinating Committee, Mike Vigunas and Eshleman to the Regional Economic Development Committee, and Spade to the Regional Transportation Committee.
Supervisors chose Vigunas to the board replacing Jeff McSparran, who on Jan. 2, 2018 announced that had tendered his resignation for personal and business reasons a few days before the meeting at which he was expected to be sworn in.
Flosdorf was named to the Warwick Emergency Services Commission. Chivinski and David Kramer were named as citizen representatives to the Police Pension Committee. Myers and Flosdorf are on the Warwick Regional Recreational Commission.
Myers will again serve as delegate at the state PSATS Convention in April. Township appointments remain much the same. Daniel Zimmerman was reappointed as township manager, secretary and treasurer. Patrick Barrett is assistant manager. Barbara Kreider is assistant secretary and Lynn Reapsome is assistant treasurer. Laura Bowman is human resources and deputy tax collector.
Thomas Zorbaugh is zoning officer and building code official (BCO), with Billy Clauser as assistant zoning officer. Jason Minnich is roadmaster and public works supervisor, having completed his interim term in May 2018.
Duane Ober was reappointed as emergency management coordinator and fire code official. Other appointments include William Crosswell of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell & Kane as township solicitor and Neil Albert of Zimmerman, Pfannebecker, Nuffort, Albert as zoning hearing board solicitor. Grant Hummer of ELA Group is township engineer, with Darrell Becker of Arro
Engineering as alternate. John Theilacker of Brandywine Conservancy is township consultant. Joseph McSparran chairs the vacancy board. Donald Engle was appointed to a five-year term on the Warwick Township Municipal Authority.
Planning Commission appointees include Tom Zug, Craig Kimmel, Jane Windlebeck, and Daniel Garrett to four-year terms, with Bob Kornman as alternate. Dana Clark was named to the Zoning Hearing Board with Gary Lefever as alternate.
Ed Stone, James Bock, WRRC director Maria Tivoli and Lititz recCenter program director Ron Stief were named to the Recreation Advisory Board. Len Spencer is sewage enforcement officer. Mike Reiner of Sager, Swisher & Company is appointed auditor. Zimmerman is LCTCB representative. Eshleman is representative to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, with Chivinski as citizen representative.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the Record Express. She can be reached at lknowles21@gmail.com.
