Warwick board approves June 11 graduation
Warwick’s last student day, originally set for June 8, now scheduled on June 12 due to snow days
A springtime snowstorm wasn’t about to change Warwick High School’s plans to hold commencement exercises on June 11.
Warwick School Board approved the graduation date at their March 20 meeting, just as snow was bearing down on the region. The next day — and some 12 inches of snow later — there were no plans to adjust the commencement date. Warwick students had a snow day on March 21, with a two-hour delay the following morning.
A check with Warwick School District officials confirmed that the high school commencement is still set for Monday, June 11, at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster. That location has been the site for commencement since June 2010. The Monday commencement will require students to have a Saturday rehearsal beforehand.
The school board approved the retirements of four long-time teachers at the end of the 2017-18 school year, including Gordon Cowher as a mathematics teacher at Warwick High School, Beth Midgett as a school counselor at Warwick High School, Adele Mousetis as a social studies teacher at Warwick High School, and Lisa Ballantyne as a kindergarten teacher at Lititz Elementary School.
In education and curriculum matters, the board approved the K-2 Math Curriculum and the K-6 Technology Curriculum update. They also approved three updates to the Warwick Middle School and Warwick High School Special Education Plan, as recommended by Dr. Melanie Calender. The updates included Introduction to Personal Finance, Money Management and Investing Skills, and Business Computer Applications and Career Exploration.
The board approved the appointment of Sean Moriarty, DMD, as a dentist being contracted for dental services for Warwick School District.
The board appointed Diana Griffiths as Science Fair advisor at Warwick High School, in a position she is sharing with Doug Balmer. Three coaches were approved, including Michael Hess as an assistant softball coach at Warwick High School, Daniel Johnson as an assistant baseball coach at Warwick High School, and Chris Schaffer as an assistant boys lacrosse coach at Warwick High School.
Two changes of status were approved for Doug Balmer from full-time Science Fair advisor to 66.6 percent at Warwick High School in the shared position with Diana Griffiths, and for Bill Weismandel from a full-time (100 percent) assistant baseball coach at Warwick High School to a half-time assistant baseball coach (50 percent), in a position he will share with Daniel Johnson.
Marcia Towers was OKed for contracted services as a bilingual speech and language therapist to perform student evaluations and related services, effective Feb. 23.
The board approved sabbatical leave requests for Lisa Gleason and for Drema Schwebel, both for educational study in the second semester of the 2018-2019 school year.
Two Sunday use requests were approved for Alex Daecher to use the high school turf football stadium 14 for Special Olympics on April 29, and for Lititz Youth Soccer Club to use JB practice fields 18, 19 and 20 for practices/games from March 25, through June
Overnight field trip requests were approved for Warwick High School students and staff to go to the Lancaster Host Resort, Lancaster, to participate in All State Chorus from April 18 through April 21 and for high school students and staff to ELCO High School to participate in District Vocal Jazz concert from April 6-7. They also approved an out-of-state field trip for Winter Track national qualifiers and staff to go to Staten Island, New York on Friday, March 9.
