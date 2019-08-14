Warwick approves several personnel changes
With the start of the 2019-20 school year less than a month away, the Warwick School Board held a special voting meeting on August 6.
Of the nearly 60 people attending the meeting, most came to hear an update on the Warwick School District’s feasibility plan and purposed field house.
However, the board also voted on personnel matters relating to the upcoming school year prior to that informational session with public comments.
The board approved the appointment of Susan Barry as an intervention specialist at John R. Bonfield Elementary School, replacing Kimberly Stively who resigned.
Amanda Hammerstone was approved as a learning support teacher at Warwick High School, replacing Jarrett Falduts who was transferred. Emily McGonigal was named as an intervention specialist at Kissel Hill Elementary School, replacing Stephanie Baxter who resigned.
Raymond Mount was approved an Academic Team advisor at Warwick High School, replacing Carolyn Hoy who retired. Dr. Ryan Wennell and Dr. Mark Perezous were named an Athletic Teams Physicians at Warwick School District, replacing Dr. Timothy Quinn who resigned.
Non-Instructional appointments included Jessica Black as a food & nutrition assistant at Warwick High School, Yamilette Marrero as a behavior support assistant at Warwick Middle School, and
Hayley Winters as a food & nutrition elementary lead at John R. Bonfield Elementary School.
Several changes of status were approved, including Robert Rhoads from assistant track Coach to head track coach at Warwick High School, replacing Alex Daecher who resigned. Elton Sturges transferred from a Language Arts lead teacher at Warwick Middle School to a Language Arts lead teacher at Warwick Middle School and Warwick High School.
The board accepted the resignations of Kimberly Stively as an intervention specialist at John R. Bonfield Elementary School, Heather Gouse as a student support assistant at Warwick Middle School, Christina Bracken as a Language Arts lead teacher at Warwick High School, Carolyn Hoy as an academic team advisor at Warwick High School, and Mallory Michel as an assistant girls lacrosse coach at Warwick High School.
Superintendent Dr. April Hershey reported that prior to the school board meeting, there was a meeting earlier in the day with Hershey and Chief Financial Officer Nathan Wertsch and three representatives from the Lititz Borough. The meeting involved a discussion about relocating the railroad run-around. Discussions have resumed due to the development of the Wilbur building in the Lititz Borough, picking up on prior discussions that had taken place in 2013.
Wertsch also gave a presentation on the finances for the Warwick School District, in anticipation of the 2020-21 Warwick School District budget, which will be up for approval next year. Wertsch’s overview covered the taxable assessed value analysis comparison with other school districts in Lancaster County, along with debt service analysis and cost of debt. Warwick School District was the only school district in Lancaster County that did not have a tax increase for the 2019-20 school year.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
About Laura Knowles
