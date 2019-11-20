Warriors’ historic season ends in District semi-finals

For the most part, the statistics were even between Warwick and Cocalico last Friday night.

The edge in total yards was slim, but the Warriors came out on top, 307-292.

Unfortunately for the red-and-black, though, the turnover category went to the Eagles, who claimed both of the game’s takeaways.

In the end, that proved to be pivotal, as Cocalico rallied from a 13-0 first-half deficit to beat Warwick 21-13 in the District Three 5A semifinals in Denver.

“Way too many mistakes,” Warrior coach Bob Locker said. “We played sloppy, (Cocalico) didn’t.”

Besides making a diving interception, Eagle senior Noah Palm (20-144 rushing; 4-of-7, 84 yards passing) threw for a TD and ran for two scores, including a 63-yard scamper with 8:18 left in the fourth quarter to lead top-seeded Cocalico (10-2), which advances to this Friday’s District finals against No. 2 Cedar Cliff (10-2).

Warwick, meanwhile, ended a season in which it advanced to the District semi-finals and reached 10 wins for the first time in program history.

“This is going to hurt a lot,” Locker said. “These kids have performed extremely well for the whole season and I’m unbelievably proud of what they’ve done. Like I said, this hurts, but unless you win a State championship, you’re going to lose your last game at this point in time. I just hope they understand all that they’ve done and what they’ve accomplished.”

The Warriors (10-3) were on the right path to continue playing deeper into the season, taking a 13-0 lead through the first quarter and a half on Colton Miller’s one-yard TD run and Joey

McCracken’s 31-yard TD pass to tight end Thatcher Miller.

But then Cocalico’s Marshall Patterson pounced on a fumble, following a muffed Warwick handoff, and Palm’s three-yard TD run with just :9.3 remaining in the half started a run of 21 unanswered points by the Eagles.

“We were moving the ball,” Locker said. “I believe we’d have scored, but it doesn’t matter. At that point in time, it was still 13-0. The defense played a real good game. Offensively, we were just sloppy. It’s way too late in the season to be sloppy.”

Defensively, Warwick limited Cocalico’s Veer to just 47 rushing yards in the opening half, forcing the Eagles to punt five times.

After the first of those, the Warriors showed a balanced offensive game plan, with McCracken connecting on all four of his aerials for 65 yards and Colton Miller carrying the ball eight times for 18 yards, including a one-yard TD plunge with 3:26 left in the opening quarter. Cocalico’s Ronald Zahm blocked the PAT, but Warwick led 6-0.

It remained that way until they got excellent field position at their own 47, following a three-and-out by the Eagles with 7:56 left in the half.

McCracken found Preston Johnson for a 15-yard gain, and then three plays later, Thatcher Miller went over the middle and hauled in a 31-yard TD reception. Tanner Haines’ PAT made it 13-0 with 5:58 to go until the break.

The momentum was still squarely in Warwick’s corner after starting near midfield again for its next series. A 14-yard McCracken-to-Conor Adams hook-up moved the chains and then Colton Miller’s 11-yard burst gave Warwick a first down at the Eagles’ 26.

For the game, McCracken was 18-of-33 for 230 yards with one TD and one interception, and Miller gained 57 rushing yards on 19 carries with a touchdown.

But Cocalico turned the tide with Patterson’s fumble recovery and the Eagles capitalized. Palm’s 52-yard pass to Zahm led to a first-and-goal, and then on the next play, Cocalico’s senior signal-caller plunged across the goal line for a three-yard TD run. With Alex Mellinger’s PAT, the Eagles cut Warwick’s lead to 13-7 going to the locker room.

“He’s a really, really good football player,” Locker said of Palm, a University of New Hampshire recruit. “He’s going to make a great college safety and he’s a great high school quarterback.”

Warwick received the second-half kickoff, but a penalty put them in third-and-long and it was forced to punt. From there, the Eagles answered with a textbook 17-play, 80-yard scoring drive which took more than eight minutes off the clock.

And when Zahm climbed the ladder over a Warrior defender for a 21-yard TD grab, and then Mellinger added the PAT, Cocalico had its first lead, 14-13, with :4.8 left in the third quarter.

“I’ll have to see it on film,” Locker said, “but (Zahm) went up and made an athletic play. It was a jump ball.”

Palm rushed for 135 of his 144 yards in the second half, sparking an Eagle ground game which amassed 160 total yards following the intermission.

“I’d have to see their actual blocking scheme, but I’m sure they made adjustments,” Locker said, “and they decided Palm would carry the ball because he’s their best athlete and they rode him.”

Adams (8-106 receiving) has proven to be a special athlete for the Warriors as well, and his 58-yard kickoff return to the Eagles’ 33-yard line on the final play of the third gave Warwick a boost.

“When you get a shot like that, you’ve got to put the ball in the end zone,” Locker said, “and we struggled there.”

Warwick eventually turned it over on downs, and then just over two minutes later, on fourth-and-short, Palm kept the ball, found an opening and darted 63 yards to the house, stretching the

Eagles’ lead to 21-13 and dealing Warwick a big blow.

“He just hit a crease,” Locker said, “and I think we had a lot of people in the box, and if you go through the first level, that’s all she wrote.”

Up to that point, Warwick had just one first down and 41 yards of offense on its opening two drives in the second half. The Warriors would also finish the game with eight penalties for 47 yards.

“Too many mistakes and we didn’t execute and we just looked out of sorts a little bit,” Locker said, “and that’s the last thing I ever expected because we’ve been great all year.”

Back-to-back completion of seven and six yards to Caleb Schmitz (4-30 receiving) and Adams, respectively, moved the Warriors close to midfield on their next possession. But Palm corralled a deflected ball for an INT with 6:40 remaining to halt the drive.

Warwick’s D then made two more stands, and the Warriors got the ball back one final time with 1:19 to go at their own 15 — but with no timeouts left.

They secured three first downs, the last of those at the Cocalico 45, but the clock was their enemy and the Warriors came up a little bit short.

“I’m proud of them,” Locker said. “They should be very proud of their accomplishments and I hope after they have time to reflect on this, they’ll understand how much they’ve accomplished and what a great bunch of kids they are.”