Warrior girls remain undefeated
Historically, Warwick’s swimmers have always competed very well in their own pool at the Lititz recCenter.
And Tuesday night was no exception.
With a 96-74 non-league victory over Ephrata, the Warrior girls improved to 3-0 on the season.
It was their third straight home meet, of seven in the regular season, following a 2018-19 season in which they mostly traveled to their opponents.
“We’re fortunate this year,” Warwick coach Mark Daum said. “Last year, we were road warriors, this year we’re having home meets, and we always swim better at home.”
The Ephrata boys gained a split in the non-league meet, claiming a 121-44 victory over the Warriors (1-2).
“The Ephrata boys are going to win Section Two,” Daum said. “They’ve got talent and they have depth.”
The outcome in the girls competition was in doubt most of the way, but Warwick got a lift by sweeping the top two places in the 200 free relay.
The foursome of Katie Jeanes, Melanie Hahn, Izzy Miller and Morgan Stuhltrager claimed top honors in 1:47.37, and then right on their heels was Hannah Greenway, Jenna Ober, Sophie Brandwene, and Jamie Nolt, who combined to win the silver in a time of 1:47.84.
While outscoring the Mounts 12-2 in that event, the Warriors created some breathing room.
“The thing that really turned it was our girls 200 free relay,” Daum said. “They came out and 1-2’d them and that sorta put us home free. The eight girls who were on the two relays did very well and that’s what we needed and that’s what they did.”
After Lydia Hocker took the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:05.83, Ephrata’s Maddie Fritz won the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.61.
But the Warriors’ 400 free relay, consisting of Greenway, Nolt, Stuhltrager, and Eby, slammed the door shut with a victory in 3:57.43.
For Stuhltrager, that was part of a big night which also included an individual win in the 200 Individual Medley. Stuhltrager, a team captain, plans to continue her swimming career at Albright College, where she will compete for a Lion team coached by her father, John.
“Morgan looks good. She’s further ahead from where she was last year, and if she stays healthy both below the neck and above the neck, she should probably have her best season,” Daum said.
Ober took runner-up in the 200 I.M. to give Warwick a 1-2 finish in that event, and the Warriors also claimed the top two spots in the 100 butterfly behind Miller (1:01.53) and Gionna Altenderfer (1:11.77).
The Warwick girls also capitalized with silvers from Eby in the 500 free (5:37.23) and 200 free (2:04.29), Hahn in the 100 free (57.57), and Brandwene in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.31).
Turning to the boys, the Warriors had only six swimmers available to compete on Tuesday against the Mounts, and Rob Sabol led the way with a gold in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.47.
James Moll earned a pair of second-place finishes in the 200 free (1:53.50) and 100 free (51.73), along with joining Ethan Hershey, Brenden Stuhltrager, and Sabol on the runner-up 200 medley relay (1:46.29) and then teaming up with Stuhltrager, Joe Sweigart and Sabol to win silver in the 200 free relay (1:37.46).
Stuhltrager also placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.81), and the foursome of Hershey, Sabol, Ryan Horner, and Sweigart took silver in the 400 free relay in 3:47.84.
***
Hannah Greenway and Morgan Stuhltrager each earned two individual golds and a relay win, as Warwick’s girls swimming team earned a 107-58 non-league victory at Conestoga Valley in Witmer.
The Warrior boys, meanwhile, completed the sweep, with Theo Lance, James Moll, Brenden Stuhltrager and Ethan Hershey all recording four wins in a 77-64 win over the Buckskins.
Greenway took first place in the 50 free (25.36) and 100 butterfly (1:00.51), while Stuhltrager finished with top honors in the 100 free (58.59) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.61) to lead the way for the Warrior girls.
Stuhltrager also teamed up with Kendall Eby, Sophie Brandwene, and Elizabeth Cadwalader on the first-place 200 medley relay (1:58.62), and Greenway joined Brandwene, Leah McKay, and Melanie Hahn on the winning 400 free relay (4:00.38). The 200 free relay also won in 1:53.16.
The Warriors’ other individual win came from Izzy Miller in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.75.
On the boys side, Lance swam to victory in the 200 free (1:50.29) and 500 free (4:58.07), while Moll set the winning pace in the 200 Individual Medley (2:02.30) and 100 backstroke (55.57).
In all, the Warriors swept all three relays and placed first in 10 of 11 events.
The foursome of Lance, Hershey, Brenden Stuhltrager and Moll claimed the 200 medley relay in 1:45.90, and then Lance, Stuhltrager, Moll and Rob Sabol teamed up to win the 200 free relay in a time of 1:38.17.
Hershey chipped in with a gold in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.98), Stuhltrager won the 100 fly (56.18) and then those two joined Sabol and Ryan Horner on the winning 400 free relay (3:39.26).
