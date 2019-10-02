Home   >   News   >   Warwick’s Homecoming royalty announced

Warwick’s Homecoming royalty announced

By on October 2, 2019

Members of the 2019 Homecoming court at Warwick High School are (front row, left to right) Carlie Martin, Jessica Williamson, Lilliana Villafane, Kayla Bennecoff, and Emily Bromirski; and (back, l-r) Julia Eshleman, Amelia Brown, Liliana Weidman, Lauren Epps, Johanna Martin, Lucy Shettel, and Rylee Diffenderfer.

