Warwick’s Homecoming royalty announced
Members of the 2019 Homecoming court at Warwick High School are (front row, left to right) Carlie Martin, Jessica Williamson, Lilliana Villafane, Kayla Bennecoff, and Emily Bromirski; and (back, l-r) Julia Eshleman, Amelia Brown, Liliana Weidman, Lauren Epps, Johanna Martin, Lucy Shettel, and Rylee Diffenderfer.
About Cory Van Brookhoven
Related Posts
Latest News
-
The Farm Show is almost here!
The 66th annual Manheim Community Farm Show is nearly here!...
-
Living memory
Storytelling event proves the power of the spoken word From...
-
School-Based Counseling system explained
At Tuesday’s Warwick School Board meeting, Dr. Melanie Calender provided...
-
Warwick considers changing school start date
Warwick School District Superintendent Dr. April Hershey reported that the...
-
Staff takes comfort in Paws for Warwick program
The Warwick School Board got an update on the Facility...
-
Warwick’s Homecoming royalty announced
Members of the 2019 Homecoming court at Warwick High School...
-
Lancaster Polo Club nears season end
You might not expect to find a 12-year-old city kid...
-
The Farm Show is almost here!
The 66th annual Manheim Community Farm Show is nearly...
-
Living memory
Storytelling event proves the power of the spoken word...
-
School-Based Counseling system explained
At Tuesday’s Warwick School Board meeting, Dr. Melanie Calender...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Sheri Pennell says:
-
Timmy Nobeer says:
-
Dawn Suchy says: