Visit the ‘South Pacific’ at WHS this weekend

By on March 15, 2017
Set in a war-torn paradise, “South Pacific” follows two ill-fated relationships during World War II. More than 100 students and adult volunteers are part of the cast and crew.

Warwick High School Drama Department presents Rodger & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific” this Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m., in the Warwick High School Performing Arts Center, 301 W. Orange St.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased one hour prior to each show. Center section seats cost $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens and students. Rear mezzanine and left/right front section seats cost $11 for adults, and $9 for senior citizens and Students.

The story is drawn from a Pulitzer-Prize-winning novel by James A. Michener, entitled “Tales of the South Pacific,” and is set in an island paradise during World War II, where two parallel love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war.

Photos by Preston Whitcraft Members of the cast of Warwick High School’s “South Pacific” during dress rehearsal on March 13. The musical, penned by Rodgers and Hammerstein, takes place during World War II.

According to vocal director, Debra Kline-Smith, and drama director, Jill Gagliano, South Pacific is typical of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musicals. It is filled with comic relief, beautiful melodies and romance.

“As our version of South Pacific has unfolded on the Warwick stage, we have discovered the true meaning of sending our young men and women into harms way,” they said. “‘South Pacific’ is also relevant to what is happening culturally in our world today. As Nellie realizes that our time on earth is brief, we should think about embracing our differences and following our hearts.”

The cast of South Pacific includes: Lillian Durbin – Ensign Nellie Forbush, Ryan Miller – Emile de Becque, Johnathan Stephenson – Lt. Joseph Cable, Micah Kuch – U.S. Marine Luther Billis, Amelia Fair – Bloody Mary, Madeline Grisbacher – Liat, Joshua Sipe – Henry, Josiah McCracken – Capt. George Brackett, Bricen Standish – Cmdr. William Harbison, Micah Bomberger – “Stewpot” George Watts, Brett Knudson – Professor, Ryan Guinter – Lt. Buzz Adams, Donny Reisch – Yeoman Herbert Quale, Matthew Needelman – Radio Operator Bob McCaffrey, Stella Newman – Lt. Genevieve Marshall, Hannah Schmeling – Ensign Dinah Murphy, Lauren Epps – Ensign Janet McGregor, Alexander Fair – Jerome, Sara Hassona – Ngana, Tyson Harper – understudy for Jerome, and Lilah Goss – understudy for Ngana, and many extras in the chorus.

Musical production staff includes: Debra Kline -Smith – producer/vocal director, Jill Gagliano – drama director, Connie Hilliar – assistant drama director, Travis Love – choreographer, Ann Ahlers and Sherry Kline – orchestra co-directors, Diane Fund – costumer, Mariko Stephenson – assistant to the costumer, Sharon Walker – make-up/hair design consultant, Michael Haines and Donald Zahn – set and prop design construction coordinators, Michael Smith – set painter, Tony Luciano – scenic painter, Jennifer Jerchau and Connie Hilliar – co-house nanagers, Jeff Cusano – lighting design, Matt Jerchau – lighting engineer, Adam Kowalczyk – sound/audio engineer, Dale Kline – stage manager, Lori Zimmerman and the Warblers – publicity, Laura Bjanes and Carol Miller – patrons, Matt Jerchau and Rebecca Durbin – program, Jill Schmeling – props coordinator, Tom and Diana Funk, and Rob and Kathy Bomberger – Warbler Set liaisons, Karen Myers and Diana Funk – Warbler set painter, and Mark Myers – videographer/photographer.

The pit orchestra includes: Ann Ahlers – conductor, Sherry Kline, Shohini Banerjee, Alec Winpenny, Madison Felpel, Noah Rogers, Karen Thompson, Taylor Knecht, Todd Fulginiti, Michael Ruchalski, Llana Clauss, James Barnes, Nathaniel Deimler, Ian Smith, Salem Longer, Alexis Kellogg, Catriona Mitchell, Valerie Hanna, R.J. Copeland, Laurie Lefever, Alex Myers, and Joanne Swords-Wang.

The stage crew includes: Ethan Arters, Ryan Aspland, Jacob Bubeck, Braden Buckwalter, Samantha Buckwalter, Kassie Bush, Morgan Firestone, Kayla Garcia, Kyle Hibshman, Dakira Hill, Andy Holbert, Anna Jedrejczyk, Jack Myers, Madison Pierce, Ivy Rodriguez, and Hannah Werkheiser.

