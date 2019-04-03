Vietnam Vets honored
National Vietnam War Veterans Day was celebrated at Lancaster Airport Friday, March 29. Veterans received honorary pins for their service. Congressman Lloyd Smucker and US senator Pat Toomey, among other leaders, were in attendance. About 200 people attended the event where eligible recipients — a living United States veteran who served on active duty in the United States Armed Forces at any time between Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of service location — received the honorary pins. The event, hosted by Liberty Warbird Association, took place at the airport terminal and featured a working UH-1H helicopter also known as the Huey 823.
