Vietnam Vets honored

By on April 3, 2019

National Vietnam War Veterans Day was celebrated at Lancaster Airport Friday, March 29. Veterans received honorary pins for their service. Congressman Lloyd Smucker and US senator Pat Toomey, among other leaders, were in attendance. About 200 people attended the event where eligible recipients — a living United States veteran who served on active duty in the United States Armed Forces at any time between Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of service location — received the honorary pins. The event, hosted by Liberty Warbird Association, took place at the airport terminal and featured a working UH-1H helicopter also known as the Huey 823.

Robert J DeSousa, left, State Director for Senator Toomey’s office, shakes hands with Nevin May of Brickerville, during a National Vietnam War Veterans Day in the terminal at Lancaster Airport Friday March 29, 2019.

 

Congressman Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., shakes hands with veterans after they have received their pins, during a National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony in the terminal at Lancaster Airport Friday March 29, 2019. Photo by Chris Knight.

 

Pins lined up for the veterans during a National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony in the terminal at Lancaster Airport Friday March 29, 2019. Photo by Chris Knight.

 

Rich Mellott (right) was one of over 100 Vietnam veterans that were presented with appreciation pins during last Friday’s ceremony. Photo by Missi Mortimer.

 

Vietnam Veterans share stories as they stand next to a Vietnam War era Huey helicopter, during a National Vietnam War Veterans Day in the terminal at Lancaster Airport Friday March 29, 2019. Photo by Chris Knight.

 

Michael Caimi, President of the Liberty War Bird association gives opening remarks during a National Vietnam War Veterans Day in the terminal at Lancaster Airport Friday March 29, 2019. Photo by Chris Knight.

 

 

 

