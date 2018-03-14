Veterans Park still on track
It’s taking a little longer than first expected to build the Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County, but the park honoring area veterans is still on track.
Dave Kramer, chairman of the Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County and former Warwick Township supervisor, attended the March 7 supervisors meeting to update the township on plans for the park.
Kramer reported that the park is in good shape financially considering cash on hand, secure pledges and projected contributions from a major fund raising event set for April. He also noted that the generous contributions of numerous consulting firms, construction trades and major local businesses have helped to get the project underway.
Originally, there were expectations that the park groundbreaking would be held in November 2017. Kramer explained that the organizers for the park do not intend to schedule a groundbreaking until they are absolutely certain that there is enough money to build the park and to maintain it for many years.
“Our mantra is that we will begin construction of the Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County when we determine that we have sufficient resources to both build and perpetually maintain the facility,” said Kramer. “We are well on our way toward that goal and will announce when that is to happen, hopefully in the near future. If you are asking for a date, we cannot confirm that yet.”
Kramer noted that determining how much money they need is complicated, because they are still gathering estimates and quotations for all of the preliminary and construction costs.
“It’s difficult to come to an accurate number at this point, because it’s quite a challenge to accurately evaluate the value of donated services and products that are still being determined,” Kramer said.
Hundreds of individuals, school groups, including John R. Bonfield Elementary School, and families have purchased Memorial Brick Pavers and made individual gifts to help complete this project.
A number of consulting firms and construction trades companies are on board and providing services and materials, including Bottom Line Contracting, B.R. Kreider & Son, Inc., Derck & Edson Associates, LLP, Diehm and Sons, Inc., ELA Group, Inc., Erb Brothers Landscaping, Inc., George K Biemesderfer & Son Landscaping, Sporting Valley Turf Farms, Inc. and Rohrer’s Quarry.
“And then there are the other companies and groups that have helped, or are helping, to get us where we are today,” said Kramer, listing contributors that include Beers & Hoffman Architects, The Benecon Group, Clair Global, Listrak Incorporated, Lititz American Legion, Garden Spot Post 56, Lititz Public Library, Lititz Rotary Club, Lititz Springs Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1463, Pelger Engineering and Construction, Reidenbaugh Electric, Sechan Electronics, Inc., Tracy Appraisal Services, Inc. and Venture Lititz.
Bob Kornman, volunteer site planner and landscape designer, presented the final conceptual design for the Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County. Kornman explained that that the next steps in the development process are to confirm the firms included in the physical construction team and perform geotechnical and wetlands analysis of the building site. The tests will confirm the underlying bedrock and possible wetlands characteristics in the area.
“Most of the supervisors are familiar with the project, but we wanted to provide background for the new supervisor, Andy Spade, and get the rest of the board up to date on progress,” said Kramer. “A lot of people have been asking when the park will be built.”
The concept for a Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County was started almost five years ago, when Lancaster Newspapers published a letter to the editor from Karen Davis, widow of Capt. Edward Anthony Davis, a U.S. Navy flier and former prisoner of war in North Vietnam, and local Navy veteran Bob Weaver. Davis and Weaver hoped that a countywide park could be established to honor military veterans.
At the time, Kramer was a Warwick Township supervisor. The letter touched him, since Kramer was a U.S. Marine and decorated Vietnam War veteran, as well as the father of a son who is U.S. Navy veteran, a daughter who is a U.S. Air Force veteran, and a grandson serving with the U. S. Coast Guard.
It was Kramer’s goal to create the Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County as a tribute to the selfless dedication of every generation of warriors in every branch of the U.S. military. The next step was to find a location for the countywide park.
He didn’t have to look far. After a passing conversation with Warwick Township landowner Wayne Siegrist, Kramer had found the perfect spot. Siegrist agreed to donate 2 1/2 acres of land near the Lititz Public Library for the veteran’s park.
“It was something I very much wanted to do to honor my own father, He was a World War II veteran who was part of the D-Day invasion,” said Siegrist at the time.
Once a location for the park was determined, one of the biggest donations came from Lititz American Legion Post 56 with five installments totaling $25,000. Just recently, Worley & Obetz has raised nearly $10,000 to contribute toward the park through its RoundUp Program that matches customer donations.
Warwick Township is donating its public works services to the veteran’s park, handling mowing, weeding, snow removal and other upkeep for the grounds.
“When it is done, the Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County will be a park to honor all veterans of Lancaster County.”
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
