Venture Lititz appoints new executive director
The Record Express received the following news release from Venture Lititz Board President Jim Wenger Monday evening:
Venture Lititz is pleased to announce that the new executive director is Holly DeKarske.
Holly comes to Venture Lititz from the City of York where she works in economic and community development. She has experience in business development and recruitment, real estate development, as well as marketing, event planning, demographic/data analysis, volunteer coordination, and fundraising.
She has her PA Downtown Center Main Street Manager training and certification and has been actively involved in local Main Street and Elm Street organizations.
Having grown up in Chambersburg, Holly is excited to return to a small town like Lititz where she can share her passion for community development and enhancement.
What is Venture Lititz? We are a Main Street Program as recognized by the PA Department of Community and Economic Development and the PA Downtown Center, as well as the National Main Street Program. Established in 2006 with the goal to create an urban environment in Lititz, which attracts people, investment, and commerce through the promotion of existing community resources, the development of new resources, and the preservation and celebration of architectural and cultural heritage.
In the 10 years since our inception we have worked with our local government and community partners to make Lititz a destination and a great place to live.
Some of our many accomplishments:
- Working with the state of Pennsylvania to secure over $100,000 in funding for façade grants for improvements throughout our downtown.
- Hosting the annual Taste of Lititz Festival the first Friday in June; our theme gala in October; and new this year, a 5K race in cooperation with Appalachian Brewery set for Saturday, Oct. 28.
- We developed and continue to support the success of the downtown Lititz Farmers Market.
- And we continue to diligently work to attract and retain new and unique businesses in our downtown.
Want to learn more about Lititz and ways to get involved? Visit us at Lititzpa.com and sign up for our monthly newsletter, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
