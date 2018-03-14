Home   >   News   >   Untroubled waters under rail trail bridge

Untroubled waters under rail trail bridge

By on March 14, 2018
The view of the last leg of the Warwick Township portion of the rail trail extends from Rothsville Road on the left, to just short of the yet-to-be-finished bridge across the Cocalico Creek on the right. The rectangular dot in the very center of the photo is a sign that reads “No Trespassing.”

The rail trail bridge over the Cocalico Creek just west of Akron is still a project in progress.

But progress is speeding up, Warwick Township Manager Dan Zimmerman told a meeting of the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail Committee at its most recent meeting at the Warwick Township Municipal building.

Zimmerman said a $152,500 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has been secured but not yet disbursed.

That money will be used to help pay for the projected $325,000 cost to turn the bridge into a pedestrian-and bicycle-friendly creek crossing. The cost not covered by the grant will be split equally by Warwick and Ephrata Townships, whose boundary is the middle of the creek.

The process of securing permits from PennDOT and the state Department of Environmental Protection is proceeding well, and Zimmerman expects the bridge to be ready for walkers and bikers before the end of this year.

A shared bicycle rental program that started last year, with bikes docked in an open shed near the township building, will start up again later this month, Zimmerman said. The Lititz Bike Works provides the bicycles, a payment system and computer support for the Bike Share program. Zimmerman said he hopes to work with Lititz borough to increase the use of the program. He hopes other trail municipalities will consider opting in, especially after the bridge is completed.

Mile markers will be installed along the eight-mile length of the trail. Mile zero for the trail had originally been pegged at Main Street in Ephrata. The trail is expected to eventually go some distance beyond Main Street, however, which created some uncertainty about the exact location of the mile zero marker. The committee resolved that perplexity by pinning mile zero to the spot where the trail meets Broad Street in Lititz.

Zimmerman said he’s seen trail use increase substantially. It has become an alternative transportation route for many, he said, especially for Plain Sect populations. And traffic for special needs people, he said, “…is off the charts.”

