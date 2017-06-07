- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Tom Thumb visits Lititz
On Wednesday May 14, 1879, something big happened in Lititz.
This was the day that General Tom Thumb, the most famous little person in history, and one of the first worldwide celebrities, came to town.
His real name was Charles Stratton, and he was born in 1838 in Bridgeport, Conn. After the first six months of his life, it was discovered that he had stopped growing at only 25 inches in height.
Four years later, the one and only P.T. Barnum would discover the little boy and pluck him from obscurity. The famous showman promised Stratton’s parents that their son would achieve fame and fortune if they would allow him to take their son on the road.
His name would be “General” Tom Thumb.
Exaggerating the fact that the young tyke was 11 years of age, Barnum booked him all over the United States, teaching him dance routines, comedy timing, pantomime, and impersonations along the way. Mimicking Napoleon Bonaparte would become a crowd favorite.
Barnum toured Thumb all over Europe a year later, and in no time the small entertainer would become one of the world’s first internationally known celebrities, performing for the likes of Queen Victoria, as well as on countless vaudeville stages.
Before long, Barnum’s promise came true — his young entertainer indeed became very wealthy, owning both a mansion and a yacht.
In 1863, Tom Thumb would marry another little person, Lavinia Warren. Their famed and much-publicized wedding (thanks to Barnum) made front page news all across the United States, despite the conflict of the Civil War happening at the same time.
An estimated 2,000 people attended their wedding including an impressive guest list that read like a who’s who of the time. To no surprise, Thumb and his wife was showered with expensive and elaborate gifts. The couple was so well known that President Abraham Lincoln himself threw a honeymoon party for them at the White House, much to the dissatisfaction of several members of the first family.
Over the next several years, the duo would entertain the world many times over, often bringing several performers along with them.
And then in May of 1879, they would make a stop in Lititz.
The May 9 issue of the Lititz Record that year reported: Tom Thumb Coming
“If all of our readers have not seen Tom Thumb and his diminutive wife, they have at least heard of them and will be glad to learn that they will appear in Orchestra Hall, Lititz on Wednesday afternoon and evening May 14th. In addition to their variety performance, they will play the piece entitled ‘The Mischievous Monkey,’ which is said to be very laughable. The admission will be very low so that all can go.”
Orchestra Hall, mentioned above, was believed to be situated on the second floor of the Lititz Lyceum building, once located along Moravian Church Square. The space now houses the Lititz Moravian Archives Museum.
Arriving by train on the day of the performance, Thumb and his wife, along with Miss Amy Reed, boarded their miniature coach pulled by two Shetland ponies and made their way down Main Street.
Anxious for their arrival, residents of Lititz by the hundreds lined both sides of the street and cheered them on as they passed by, hoping to catch a glimpse of the famous couple.
What a unique sight it must have been!
Both sold out shows that day featured skits, dancing, and impersonations. The final number of “The Mischievous Monkey” (in which the whole company took part) was met with thunderous laughs and a standing ovation.
Three years later, Thumb and his company of entertainers would make a second stop in Lancaster County. This time, at the Fulton Opera House to yet another capacity crowd.
Sadly one year later, Charles Stratton, a.k.a. “General” Tom Thumb, would pass away at the age of 45.
At least 10,000 people would attend his funeral.
A large monument was constructed at his burial site in his hometown, a lasting tribute to the beloved entertainer.
Loved and seen by millions, Tom Thumb was one of the world’s first internationally-known stars, and made a stop right here in Lititz 138 years ago this month.
Cory Van Brookhoven is president of the Lititz Historical Foundation and has authored several books on topics involving Lancaster County history, including Lititz. He welcomes your comments at coryvb@hotmail.com.
About Cory Van Brookhoven
