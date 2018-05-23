This bud’s for you
Lititz Flower Bar, located at 55 N. Water St. and offering several varieties of fresh cut flowers, plants, herbs and succulents, is now open.
The business is the sister company of Blossom Cottage & Lace, a floral/event design and planning company whose focus is event design for showers, weddings, corporate, and other social or private events. Growing up, owner Michaelyn Haley enjoyed cutting and arranging flowers her mother would plant in early spring; and during the holiday season, she would go above and beyond decorating their Christmas tree.
Then in 1997, she started to plan and design weddings and private events for friends and social groups. Ten years later, she went into business for herself and opened an event planning company, Agape Cafe. Two years later, she married her best friend and put her career on hold to be a wife and a mom. After spending nearly 14 years planning weddings and events; in 2012, she embraced her love for vintage decor and floral design, and changed the name of the company to Blossom Cottage & Lace.
“The Flower Bar is a place where guests can come and allow their creativity to freely flow by building their own bouquet,” Haley said. A Lititz resident along with her family since 2016, what drew them to Lititz was not just the small town charm, but the support for small business and the educational system.
“We offer assistance with building a bouquet and for those visiting the shop with limited time,” said Haley. Pre-made bouquets are also available. Store hours are Sunday through Tuesday: Closed; Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m; Thursday – Friday 10:30 a.m. to 7 :00 p.m; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit blossomcottagelace.com/lititzflowerbar for more information.
