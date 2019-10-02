The Farm Show is almost here!
The 66th annual Manheim Community Farm Show is nearly here! This family-friendly event is a Manheim tradition. This year’s theme is “Agriculture: From Farm to Fork”.
It kicks off with a gospel concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Manheim BIC (Brethren in Christ) Church, 54 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim. The concert features the acapella gospel quartet, Garments of Praise, and comedian/ventriloquist/musician Ryan and Friends. Tickets are $15 at the door; children 11 and under are admitted free of charge. A freewill offering will benefit the Manheim FFA’s Children’s Farm Show.
The concert will be followed on Sunday with a 9:30 a.m. church service in Champions Arena on the Farm Show grounds, 502 Adele Ave., Manheim. Farm Show activities and competitions begin
Monday, Oct. 7 and will run through Friday, Oct. 11.
“I call the Farm Show the best week of the year. It’s a change of pace — a chance to connect with neighbors and friends. All the agricultural displays remind us of where our food comes from.
We have a lot of new things this year including the church service,” said Glen Stoltzfus, Farm Show president.
Other new things include a 30-foot tall inflatable Titanic thrill slide and a mechanical bull.
“We wanted to add something for kids. Young kids will enjoy the slide, while teens and young adults can take the challenge of the mechanical bull,” Stoltzfus said.
Photo and selfie opportunities will be abound at the Farm Show, but there will be an added one this year — a giant Adirondack chair. Other new activities include the Ray Baker Egg Show. Stoltzfus said the competition is named after a long-time Farm Show volunteer, and entries will be exhibited in the poultry building named after Baker.
“Backyard poultry growing is becoming popular, and we wanted to include an opportunity for people involved in this area to bring in their eggs,” he explained.
He said the popular make and take activities in the Ag Promotions tent will be back this year with some new crafts for kids including building a butterfly box and a geocaching activity. New this year in the photography contest is the Hometown Favorite-People’s Choice Award. Photos in this category will feature a different theme each year; this year’s theme is sunrise/sunset, and photos must have been taken around Lancaster County. Farm Show visitors may vote for their choice Monday through Wednesday and the winner will be posted Thursday. A People’s Choice Award will also be presented for theme baskets.
The Manheim FFA’s Children’s Farm Show features a variety of activities for children of all ages. It will also include animal exhibits such as dairy calves, rabbits and an animal nursery.
Opening ceremonies of the Farm Show will be held Monday evening at the Exhibition Hall’s Stage. Live Bluegrass music begins at 6 p.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 6:45 p.m., and the Farm Show princesses, junior queen and queen event begins at 7 p.m. The annual Baby Parade will also be held on Monday at 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday at 4 p.m. Manheim Borough Police Department’s K-9 Casper and his handler Officer Kirk Colwell will present a demonstration of Casper’s skills. K-9s from other police department s will join in the demonstration. Horses and officers from City of Lancaster Police Department’s Mounted Patrol will be on the grounds from 6 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday evening is parade night. The parade begins at 7 p.m. and features over 100 entries. This year’s marshal is Michael Clair, a life-long community member and supporter of the community.
Thursday night features include the Live Auction at 6 p.m. Many items including theme baskets and Dennis Beach’s woodcarvings will be featured at the auction, and Family Fun Night begins at 6:30 p.m.
Friday evening is the annual Livestock Youth Auction beginning at 6 p.m.
And, don’t forget the amazing Farm Show food at over two dozen stands operated by community organizations and staffed by community volunteers. When people line up for popular items such as fries, chocolate or vanilla milkshakes, cheesesteaks, or chicken corn soup, they’re supporting the community.
For more information, and a detailed Farm Show schedule, visit manheimfarmshow.org.
Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent who covers the Rapho Township municipal beat for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.
About Rochelle A. Shenk
Related Posts
Latest News
-
The Farm Show is almost here!
The 66th annual Manheim Community Farm Show is nearly here!...
-
Living memory
Storytelling event proves the power of the spoken word From...
-
School-Based Counseling system explained
At Tuesday’s Warwick School Board meeting, Dr. Melanie Calender provided...
-
Warwick considers changing school start date
Warwick School District Superintendent Dr. April Hershey reported that the...
-
Staff takes comfort in Paws for Warwick program
The Warwick School Board got an update on the Facility...
-
Warwick’s Homecoming royalty announced
Members of the 2019 Homecoming court at Warwick High School...
-
Lancaster Polo Club nears season end
You might not expect to find a 12-year-old city kid...
-
The Farm Show is almost here!
The 66th annual Manheim Community Farm Show is nearly...
-
Living memory
Storytelling event proves the power of the spoken word...
-
School-Based Counseling system explained
At Tuesday’s Warwick School Board meeting, Dr. Melanie Calender...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Sheri Pennell says:
-
Timmy Nobeer says:
-
Dawn Suchy says: