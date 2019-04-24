The changing face of grocery shopping Part 3: Local discount grocery stores

In our first two segments of the local grocery business, we looked at the changing scene of grocery stores as well as the discount grocery phenomenon locally and heard from some of the store owners. In Part 3, we will take you to some of the local stores that are well worth investigating.

BB’s Grocery Outlet is pretty unique and you, similar to Aldi’s, either are a BB’s shopper or you’re not. It, according to its website, is a four-store chain that was started in 1986 on an Amish farm.

BB’s niche is offering salvage and surplus — not always that well organized — merchandise at greatly reduced prices. BB’s has stores in Morgantown, Quarryville, Newburg and Schaefferstown. BB’s is called a “Plain chain” because it is Amish owned.

The family owned discount grocers that have established a strong, loyal client base in our area include Sharp Shopper with nine stores in Pennsylvania and Virginia, including six local locations (owned by Dennis Sharp, and run with his wife and two sons); Ebenezer, (owned by Jonah and Tonja Dodd) in Ephrata; Green Hill Farm Discount Grocery (owned by Roy, Alan and Virginia Martin) in Lititz; and Glenwood Foods, Division Highway, Ephrata (owned by Amos Martin who works with his four sons). Each store is unique in that you’ll find something you didn’t expect to find at a price that makes you smile and they are worth a visit to expand your shopping horizon.

Ebenezer

Ebenezer opened in 2009 and owner Dodd explains, “All discount or salvage grocery stores aren’t the same, and selling bulk items does not necessarily make it a discount grocer.”

Dodd and wife have 16,000 square feet of retail space at Ebenezer and 20,000 feet of warehouse, including cold and freezer storage which is needed in the discount business.

“Unlike chain grocery stores,” Dodd explains, “who have delivery on demand and the goods go directly onto the shelves, discount grocers need to be able to accept large, tractor trailer deliveries and have work space and storage so it can be prepared for the store shelves. It is very labor intensive.”

Ebenezer shoppers can come from as far as an hour away and they like the fact that Dodd has a regular meat department — which is unusual for discount stores — and not just a deli department. It is part of his niche.

Sharp Shopper

Sharp has six Pennsylvania locations, including stores in Ephrata and Leola. Sharp opened a small 5,000 square foot store in Ephrata in 1988 and today his stores average 23-25,000 square feet.

With the help of wife Bonnie and sons: Daren, who does a lot of the purchasing, and Michael, who handles the warehouse functions, Sharp Shopper stores attract both discount and regular shoppers with their selection and pricing. Sharp says that 65 percent of their stores’ inventory are true discount items with 35 percent regular staples like milk, eggs and bread that are sold at competitive prices.

Mrs. Sharp describes the stores as clean, organized, and well-lit, and attract shoppers who aren’t always attracted to stores that carry just damaged goods at discount prices. Sharp Shopper’s policy is to not carry salvage or damaged goods which can be a big part of other discount grocery operations.

“However,” she says, “our inventory turns over quickly and changes weekly so you’ll never know what ‘treasures’ you might find on the shelves.”

Sharp Shopper carries everything from canned items, bulk goods to pet food and cleaning supplies.

Green Hills

Green Hills Farm Discount Grocer’s Roy Martin has been in the business for more than 30 years with his brother Alan and sister Virginia. They first opened a small store on their East Newport Road, Lititz, farmette in 1988, and it grew to 2,100 square feet before they moved to an old aluminum foundry (that they gutted and rebuilt) in 2005, that has 6,000 square feet of retail space, as well as 10,000 square feet of warehouse storage.

“And we have room to expand right on this site,” Roy says “when needed.”

Martin likes to call discount shopping “adventure shopping,” and says you’d be surprised how many people enjoy looking for bargains. Green Hills’ customers are pretty local to the North side of Lititz, where there are no large supermarkets.

“That’s our niche,” Martin says, “along with a deli where we slice meats fresh for each order.”

Martin says family discount grocery owners know each other and work together in an informal network to share large purchases as needed. He says Horning’s Market of Myerstown is large and has, in the past, taken multiple truckloads of goods and shared within this network of discounters.

“The discount grocery business is changing,” Martin says, “from when we started in the 1980s. The bar has been raised by stores like Sharp Shopper, Ebenezer, Glenwood Food and us. The stores are not ‘rough’ like discounters were years ago. The stores sell both discount and regular items in a clean, well lit, well laid out fashion. That’s what today’s customers want.”

Glenwood Foods

Glenwood Foods, on Division Highway East of Route 222, is a go-to location for shoppers from both the Plain and English communities. Owner Amos Martin runs the operation with the help of four sons ages 27 to 34, and many dedicated employees.

Glenwood’s fresh produce helps distinguish the store from other discount grocers. They are at the Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market several times a week, year-round, finding fruits and vegetable off-season well before the Lancaster County growing season and farm stand shopping of spring and summer.

“If you move even fresh goods quickly,” Martin says, “you don’t have to sell them with a high markup.”

What also attracts many from the Plain Community to the 18,000-square-foot retail location is bulk packaging for baking, and it isn’t unusual to see shoppers leaving with multiple 3 to 5 pound bags of flour and other baking goods.

Martin’s first retail location opened in 1990, east of his current location, and was 4,000 square feet. Today in the current location — with space to expand both retail and warehouse square footage — the building covers 50,000 square feet.

Like many of his contemporaries, Martin always was upset with the waste he has seen in the food business since driving a truck for Shady Maple in the 1980s.

Research by Johns Hopkins University confirms his and other discount grocers’ concerns. Johns Hopkins estimates that nearly 30 to 40 percent of the American food supply is wasted each year. It has motivated Martin from his early days when he sold produce door to door from a pick-up truck.

Martin is one of the local discount grocers who have certainly raised the bar for discount shoppers. The store has customers from the minute the doors open at 8 a.m. until closing, which is as late as 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

“We have established a strong relationship with our customers,” Martin likes to say. “We don’t have everything, but we offer them a good variety of produce and staples.”

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market

The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market chain, which took over the Amelia’s store (Lancaster Road) in Manheim, has 300 stores in three western states and Pennsylvania. It is family owned and the stores are independently operated.

Their website claims they are the nation’s largest “extreme value” grocery retailer and that they buy excess inventory from producers at pennies on the dollar and pass savings to customers. Grocery Outlet sources basics, too, like milk, meat and eggs. Their sales passed $2 billion in 2017. They have 10 Pennsylvania stores, from Chambersburg to suburban Philadelphia with local stores in Lancaster, Manheim, New Holland and Rohrerstown.

S&S Bulk Foods

S&S Bulk Foods on West Main Street, Ephrata, has a specific niche. It opened two years ago to meet the needs of natural, organic and gluten free shoppers in the area. The store is located in the former Moyer building and targets a specific audience.

Discount, membership and salvage grocery stores can be a great way to save money but you must have an open mind and take time to examine what you’re putting in your cart.

We’ve described several of the local options here, but new stores open periodically and you will find others outside Lancaster County. As long as you’re happy with the taste of what you buy, the price is right, the packaging, or the quantity you have to buy of it is not a factor, and if it helps your family eat healthy and save money — go for it!

Art Petrosemolo is a freelance feature writer and photographer who recently retired to this area from New Jersey. He welcomes reader feedback at artpetrosemolo@comcast.net.