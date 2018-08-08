‘The Big One’ cometh
UPDATE:
**Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show Update**
Due to the recent flooding in Lititz Springs Park, the Rotary Club of Lititz annual Craft Show, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 11, will be moving all vendors onto Main and Broad Streets. The show will now run from Front Street to Center Street on Broad Street, and on East Main Street, it will be extended to Oak Street. We will be contacting the vendors who have been impacted to discuss their new location. We apologize for any inconvenience and are looking forward to a wonderful show and hopefully some sun!
The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show is hosting its annual outdoor craft show. The event was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. Now it has grown into one of the top craft shows on the East Coast, drawing 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The craft show, always held the second Saturday in August, draws upwards to 50,000 people to the heart of Lititz. The show is held along the first four blocks of East Main Street, along three blocks of Broad Street and in Lititz Springs Park. Several local vendors will offer food stands as well. Admission is free!
The array of crafts includes pottery, jewelry, children’s clothing, knitted sweaters, quilts, baskets, photography and artwork, wooden decor, kitchen items, aprons, hats, wreaths, brooms, candles, dolls and much, much more.
The money raised through renting out spaces to the crafters, subtracting expenses, is given right back to the community. The Rotary Club of Lititz donates to nonprofits such as Lititz Springs Park, Lititz Library, Warwick Community Ambulance Association and local fire companies.
Despite last weekend’s flooding in the Lititz Springs Park, The Lititz Rotary Club will present its 39th annual Craft Show Saturday, Aug. 11.
While the show will go on, members of the Lititz Rotary Club will be making some adjustments because of the wet current conditions of the park. Crafters in the park will be moved to the street.
The popular event was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. Today, it has grown into one of the top craft shows on the east coast, drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the U.S. and Canada. Always held the second Saturday in August, the show draws upwards of 50,000 people and is held along the first four blocks of E.
Main Street, along three blocks of Broad Street and in Lititz Springs Park. Parking is suggested at Warwick High School or Linden Hall School for Girls, off of Locust Street. Show hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you go to the Craft Show:
The Annual Lititz Rotary Club Craft Show will again occur on Saturday, August 11, 2018. Here is some information that residents, businesses, vendors and visitors may find useful:
• The show runs from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
• Affected roadways will be closed to traffic from approximately 5 a.m. until approximately 7 p.m.
• Street parking is on a first-come-first-serve basis.
• Additional parking may be found at local parking lots such as the Warwick High School, Warwick Middle School, Linden Hall, Lititz Borough parking lot (North Water Street), etc.
• Detours for SR0501 (North/South Broad Street) and SR0772 (East Main Street) have been posted for those needing to use those routes for their travel.
• It is strongly urged that you allow extra travel time and use alternate routes if you are passing through the area and not attending the show. If you are attending the show, please be patient as travel will be slowed.
• Please be mindful that Rothsville Road (SR0772) through Keller Mountain in Warwick Township remains closed for bridge repairs. Those detours are still posted.
• There are signs displayed around the event zone directing people to first aid stands and Rotary Club information stands for those who may need them.
