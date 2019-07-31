The bard of Brickerville
Area man has composed original, online poem every day since 2014
Benjamin Neideigh of Brickerville has a very interesting hobby.
But his passion doesn’t involve collecting stamps, model trains, or clipping coupons.
Rather, the retired Brickerville resident has posted an original poem on his Facebook page every day since 2014, never missing a day in nearly five years. Last week, he hit a major milestone — he published his 2,000th poem.
And while he’s read at several poetry gatherings in Lancaster (including one featured reading), none have been recent. The idea then came to begin to post them on social media, and his passion kept growing.
“Initially, my intent was to see if I could post a poem once a day for a year,” Neideigh said. “Things just mushroomed from there.”
“I tend to be a formalist, preferring the established structures of rhyming poetry over free verse,” he added of his style. “I do, however, write free verse-usually on Fridays. I’ve established ‘Free Verse Fridays’ along with ‘Sonnet Sundays’ in the last couple of years. But to be brutally honest, I find free verse to be the literary equivalent of tennis without a net.”
His daily inspiration runs the entire spectrum, and include subjects like his wife Jean, their dogs, politics, Lititz, and current events.
One could say his passion for writing began at an early age.
“My initial interest in poetry was sparked at Lebanon Valley College,” he said. “I was head of the campus Literary Society my senior year and produced a book of poetry as part of my English Senior Seminar.”
“I don’t have ‘favorite poets’ per se, but I find a lot to admire in many of the ones I read,” he added. “If pressed, I’d say Allen Ginsberg is my first among equals. I also hold Robert Frost, Dorothy Parker and (believe it or not) Ogden Nash in high regard.”
Among the 2,000 poems to choose from, when asked, Neideigh admits that picking a favorite is tough.
“It’s my understanding that readers tend to find my poems about Jean and our relationship inspiring,” he said. “We’re about to reach the 47-year mark on Aug. 5 (49 years as a couple going back to college in 1970), and I believe people find our love-gevity refreshing and noteworthy.”
“I intend to continue writing and posting as long as it’s physically possible,” he admitted. “I am not in the best of health, but this is something that requires only brains and fingers. By my reckoning, the brain is working fine. The fingers I can deal with, though they’re painfully arthritic.”
He also currently has no plans to publish a book.
“I’ve thought about creating a book, but a more appealing possibility to me is distributing my work, divided year-by-year, in some sort of electronic format,” he says.
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.
The bard of Brickerville
-
