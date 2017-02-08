The art of being a good person: Remembering Lititz’s David Brumbach

- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
Paris has Claude Monet, Pittsburgh has Andy Warhol, and Lititz has David Brumbach.
Although Brumbach spent much of his life in Lancaster, his friends and family recall the talented artist’s formative years growing up in Lititz.
Twenty-five years after Brumbach’s death in 1992, Lancaster Galleries at 34 N. Water St. is marking his far-too-short life with an exhibit of work that shows his broad range as one of the area’s most beloved artists.
There is a reason for that.
In his artist’s statement from a show in 1991, not long before his death after his lifelong struggle with diabetes, Brumbach was asked how he would want to be remembered. He replied:
“I don’t think of myself as being remembered as an artist. I think I would rather be thought of as just a good person. I think of the art part as being a gift that I really don’t have too much to do with. Everybody’s got something to work with. They just have to decide to use it or not.”
For Fred Rodger of Strasburg, that was “Brummie,” as he called him. The two were best friends, from sixth grade at Lititz Elementary School to graduating from Warwick High School in 1966. There was never any doubt that Brumbach was talented. He was always drawing and painting.
“He was a kind and thoughtful person,” recalls Rodger, who later became an artist himself. “But he had a wonderful sense of humor and was always finding mischief.”
Once, as a boy, Brumbach decided to play a prank. It was Halloween when he stuffed some clothing and made a scarecrow-like character. He then put the dummy in the street with a bicycle on top of it and waited to see shocked people stop by to rescue the fake man. His mother did not approve.
In high school, Brumbach wasn’t the one to throw food during a food fight. He would quietly sit by and urge his buddies to throw food, then act as if he knew nothing about it.
“We were just a bunch of teenage idiots,” says Rodger, recounting how Brummie and his friends went to the Lititz Recreation Center dances near the park to pick up girls, didn’t succeed, then headed over to Brumbach’s house to watch Chiller Theatre on TV.
When they were younger, Brumbach and his friends road bicycles to Rudy Dam or as far as Speedwell Forge Lake to go fishing. Many of those places became the subjects of Brumbach’s earliest works, such as views of Newport Road or Brubaker Valley Road farmland.
After they graduated from Warwick, Brumbach went to the Rhode Island School of Design and Rodger went to West Chester State College. Brumbach became an artist and Rodger became a biology teacher, and they shared an apartment in Lancaster for many years.
Brumbach’s career began to take off and his work ultimately made it into collections at the Pennsylvania State Museum, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Lancaster Museum of Art, and Phillips Museum at Franklin & Marshall College.
He was prolific, leaving behind hundreds of works ranging from detailed realism to bold abstracts.
When Brumbach lost his leg due to diabetes, his sense of humor carried him through the pain.
Rodger recalled visiting him at the hospital. Brumbach looked up and said: “Look, I’m disappearing.”
“Dave was the one who encouraged me to paint,” Rodger said. “’You have talent, he told me, but you don’t use it.’”
After that Rodger took art classes at Millersville University and became an art teacher and an artist, helping to start Red Raven Gallery in Lancaster.
“Not a day goes by when I don’t miss Brummie,” he said. “He was the best.”
Another childhood friend, Dan Rossi, agrees. He remembers that Brumbach played midget football and was on the swim team. He was funny and kind-hearted and talented. His zany sense of humor led him to carry around a rubber snake that he might put into a cereal box to scare the unsuspecting.
“We took art classes together, but it was clear that Dave was incredibly talented. Our art teacher Mr. Sload was thrilled with him. Not so much with us,” laughs Rossi, who also graduated from Warwick in 1966. Years later, Brumbach was in his wedding.
Faith Lange was an art teacher at WHS for 25 years. She started at Warwick in 1967, a year after Brumbach graduated.
“David was the first one to really make his mark as a professional artist in Lititz,” she said. “He inspired many of my students to pursue the arts and discover their talents.”
Brumbach would visit the high school and talk to students about art. One of her most talented students was Mark Workman, who graduated in 1978 and went on to the Tyler School of Art. Workman was a child when he first met Brumbach, who took him under his wing and was a major influence in his early career.
“He was so encouraging to me, never regarded me as the obnoxious kid I must have been,” says Workman, adding that he learned from Brumbach to use acrylic paints like watercolors to give a layered wash effect. It’s a technique he still uses within his own distinct style.
Bob LeMin of Lancaster knew Brumbach from their days working together at Marion Art Gallery. Later, LeMin did a book on Brumbach’s life and work, which was completed shortly before the artist’s death. He recalled at time when Brumbach bought a piece of art from his then three-year-old daughter. She was thrilled.
“He loved working with young people. He judged a lot of art shows and knew how to inspire them,” said LeMin, who spoke at Brumbach’s funeral. “Dave was a wonderful artist and a wonderful person.”
Brumbach was born in Lititz in 1948. His parents were Betty and Stanley Brumbach, and his younger sister Christine was born two years later. Sadly, Brumbach’s father died of a heart attack while shoveling snow when Brumbach was just 13. His mother eventually remarried Dr. John Bender, the town veterinarian.
Brumbach was a teen when he developed juvenile diabetes, which plagued him the rest of his life. Despite his illness, he went on to art school, did a series of humorous cartoons in the Lititz Record Express, and painted voraciously.
Brumbach was best known for his series of paintings of the Star Barn near Harrisburg, his studies of waterlilies and of sunflowers, his humorous bicycle series, and his photo-realistic landscapes and city scenes. And his collages and abstract pieces were far ahead of his time, LeMin added.
Twenty-five years later, the Lititz-born artist is still remembered not only for his great talent, but also for his kindness. Just as he wished.
The Brumbach exhibit at Lancaster Galleries runs through Feb. 25. Hours are Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Laura Knowles is a local freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
