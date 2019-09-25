Tennis appointed supervisor

Last month, the Warwick Township Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of Andrew Spade as a supervisor. On Sept. 18, they appointed Jeffrey Tennis to fill the next four months of that term.

Spade resigned as a supervisor after being named as Assistant District Attorney for Lancaster County, a position in which he cannot hold elected office. Spade is currently running for the office of Prothonotary for Lancaster County.

After Spade’s resignation, supervisors had 30 days to appoint his replacement. With upcoming elections in November, two supervisors are slated to be elected for both Spade’s and Jeff

McSparran’s terms. McSparran resigned in Jan. 2018 after being elected to the position in November 2017. His unfilled term has been filled by Michael Vigunas, who had served on the Board of Supervisors for many years.

Tennis was one of three persons who submitted a letter of interest to Warwick Township. He has served as a member of the Warwick Township Municipal Authority board and as president of Sechan Electronics. Tennis will serve as Warwick Township supervisor until Jan. 2020, when the newly elected supervisor will take over the position. Tennis is expected to be sworn into office at the Oct. 2 supervisor’s meeting.

