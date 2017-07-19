- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
Tee time in the township
Disc golf course installed at Elizabeth Township Park
The discs are flying in Elizabeth Township Park.
A nine-hole disc golf course was completed in June at the park on Route 322 and Keener Road.
Disc golf has “all the frustrations and all the thrills of regular golf, but it’s free,” said avid player Charlie Greco. “Plus, it’s good exercise, and it’s free, and you get to visit beautiful parks, and it’s free, and you can soak up some Vitamin D, and it’s free!”
OK, we get it! We like the price.
The rules of disc golf are similar to those of the more familiar regular golf that is played with a small dimpled ball and an expensive set of clubs.
For disc golf, a Frisbee-shaped disc replaces the ball and is the only necessary equipment. At eight to nine inches in diameter, the discs are a little smaller than typical backyard Frisbees, and they’re a little heavier to help them fly farther and straighter. Discs are available at local hardware and sporting goods stores, as well as online. Prices vary but are not expensive.
The idea is to get the disc to the goal in the fewest throws possible. The goal, rather than a hole in the ground, is a chain-topped basket on a pole. The player aims for the chains and the disc drops into the basket. The tee is a cement pad where the player stands to make the first throw.
The distance to each goal varies, but par is usually two or three. Naturally-occurring obstacles such as trees and ponds add interest and challenge. No golf cart is required.
Even with the challenges, this game is appropriate for players of all ages. Elizabeth Township Park Board member Mike Landis said he stopped by the park on a recent Sunday and saw “half a dozen families with little kids” playing the game.
Another board member, Lisa Rothermel, noted the challenge of the course. She said of her husband, “Keith hit (the rainwater retention basin) smack dab in the middle the first time we played. The grass there is higher than he is!”
Although disc golf is a family-friendly game suitable for all ages, there is a Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) that regulates the rules, equipment, and tournaments. See pdga.com.
The idea for a course at the park came up when board members were discussing ways to use the lawn area outside the walking trail loop. The course begins just up the hill from the parking lot, to the right of the entrance from Route 322, and loops around the entire park. The view from the first and second tees is spectacular!
Other facilities at the park include a playground, a GaGa pit, two soccer fields, two baseball fields, a pavilion, and restrooms.
The Elizabeth Township Board of Supervisors thanks these businesses and groups for sponsoring the disc golf course: Rohrer’s Quarry; Elden Weaver, builder; Snavely Mills; Ward Chiropractic; Mid Atlantic Concrete; Merv Miller, builder; Flintrock Farms; Balsbaugh Insurance; Lisa Miller, Berkshire Hathaway realtor; Hanover Engineering; May Auto Repair; Brickerville Electric; Esbenshade’s Greenhouses; Barry Wagner, township zoning enforcement services; Musser’s Excavating; and the residents and boards of Elizabeth Township.
The board also thanks the following people for their donation of time and labor: Larry Hess, Thomas Kroeck and John Hostetter, who dug the holes for the tees, signs and baskets and removed the soil from the park; Glenn Martin and Tim Shreiner (township staff) for site preparation, grading and backfilling; Loren Miller (township staff) for administrative coordination of sponsors, vendors, suppliers and installers; and the park board for driving the conversation and working with the primary vendor during the concept and design stages of the process.
Miller reported the total cost of the disc golf course at $5,100, about half of the amount budgeted.
Melinda Elmer is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at elmermm@dejazzd.com.
About Melinda Elmer
Related Posts
Latest News
-
ALL Renovation and Design: For All Your Summer Living
You’re ready to plan your summer barbecue. Some ribs that...
-
Trust DC Eager Emergency Services, LLC for Award-Winning Mold Remediation
For anyone who has used the services of DC Eager...
-
The Hill Is Your Favorite Summer Place
With a relaxing outdoor deck, fresh from the garden flavors...
-
Lititz gets slimed: Ghostbusters visit Historical Foundation
Becoming a Ghostbuster was a long labor of love for...
-
Class of 2010 grads return as Warwick teachers
For Erin Myers and Lindsey Hartman Maysilles, Tuesday evening’s Warwick...
-
Tee time in the township
Disc golf course installed at Elizabeth Township Park The discs...
-
Odd Fellows survive test from SWS, 5-4
Zach Shertzer’s task wasn’t an easy one. The Lititz Odd...
-
ALL Renovation and Design: For All Your Summer Living
You’re ready to plan your summer barbecue. Some ribs...
-
Trust DC Eager Emergency Services, LLC for Award-Winning Mold Remediation
For anyone who has used the services of DC...
-
The Hill Is Your Favorite Summer Place
With a relaxing outdoor deck, fresh from the garden...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 5
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Jason Snyder says:
-
Lisa Radinovsky says:
-