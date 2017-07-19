Home   >   News   >   Tee time in the township

Tee time in the township

By on July 19, 2017
Loren Miller, Elizabeth Township office manager, tees off at the new disc golf course.

Disc golf course installed at Elizabeth Township Park

The discs are flying in Elizabeth Township Park.

A nine-hole disc golf course was completed in June at the park on Route 322 and Keener Road.

Disc golf has “all the frustrations and all the thrills of regular golf, but it’s free,” said avid player Charlie Greco. “Plus, it’s good exercise, and it’s free, and you get to visit beautiful parks, and it’s free, and you can soak up some Vitamin D, and it’s free!”

OK, we get it! We like the price.

The rules of disc golf are similar to those of the more familiar regular golf that is played with a small dimpled ball and an expensive set of clubs.

For disc golf, a Frisbee-shaped disc replaces the ball and is the only necessary equipment. At eight to nine inches in diameter, the discs are a little smaller than typical backyard Frisbees, and they’re a little heavier to help them fly farther and straighter. Discs are available at local hardware and sporting goods stores, as well as online. Prices vary but are not expensive.

The idea is to get the disc to the goal in the fewest throws possible. The goal, rather than a hole in the ground, is a chain-topped basket on a pole. The player aims for the chains and the disc drops into the basket. The tee is a cement pad where the player stands to make the first throw.

Ken Fillo, park board secretary, demonstrates perfect form.

The distance to each goal varies, but par is usually two or three. Naturally-occurring obstacles such as trees and ponds add interest and challenge. No golf cart is required.

Even with the challenges, this game is appropriate for players of all ages. Elizabeth Township Park Board member Mike Landis said he stopped by the park on a recent Sunday and saw “half a dozen families with little kids” playing the game.

Another board member, Lisa Rothermel, noted the challenge of the course. She said of her husband, “Keith hit (the rainwater retention basin) smack dab in the middle the first time we played. The grass there is higher than he is!”

Although disc golf is a family-friendly game suitable for all ages, there is a Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) that regulates the rules, equipment, and tournaments. See pdga.com.

The idea for a course at the park came up when board members were discussing ways to use the lawn area outside the walking trail loop. The course begins just up the hill from the parking lot, to the right of the entrance from Route 322, and loops around the entire park. The view from the first and second tees is spectacular!

Other facilities at the park include a playground, a GaGa pit, two soccer fields, two baseball fields, a pavilion, and restrooms.

Some of the officials who helped with the new disc golf course met recently for a round at Elizabeth Township Park. (Left to right) Lisa Rothermel, park board vice chairperson; Mike Landis, park board member at Large; Loren Miller, township office manager; and Ken Fillo, park board secretary.

The Elizabeth Township Board of Supervisors thanks these businesses and groups for sponsoring the disc golf course: Rohrer’s Quarry; Elden Weaver, builder; Snavely Mills; Ward Chiropractic; Mid Atlantic Concrete; Merv Miller, builder; Flintrock Farms; Balsbaugh Insurance; Lisa Miller, Berkshire Hathaway realtor; Hanover Engineering; May Auto Repair; Brickerville Electric; Esbenshade’s Greenhouses; Barry Wagner, township zoning enforcement services; Musser’s Excavating; and the residents and boards of Elizabeth Township.

The board also thanks the following people for their donation of time and labor: Larry Hess, Thomas Kroeck and John Hostetter, who dug the holes for the tees, signs and baskets and removed the soil from the park; Glenn Martin and Tim Shreiner (township staff) for site preparation, grading and backfilling; Loren Miller (township staff) for administrative coordination of sponsors, vendors, suppliers and installers; and the park board for driving the conversation and working with the primary vendor during the concept and design stages of the process.

Miller reported the total cost of the disc golf course at $5,100, about half of the amount budgeted.

Melinda Elmer is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at elmermm@dejazzd.com.

