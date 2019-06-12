Home   >   News   >   ‘Taster’s’ choice

By on June 12, 2019

They came…they saw…tasted, and even sipped.

Judging by impressive crowds and long lines, foodies appeared to have flooded the sixth Taste of Lititz Friday evening.

Sponsored this year by Listrak and hosted by Venture Lititz, the event once again focused on the many yummy tastes Lititz has to offer. A $5 entry fee permitted guests to bid on local artwork, play games, and enjoy a variety of musical acts spread across the downtown.

Of course, food was the star of the evening. More than 25 samples — made by local eateries — ranged from $2 to $5 each. The varied selections featured everything from a toasted cheeseburger and wood-fired pizza to nachos, french fries and sweet treats. A new vendor this year was Oola Bowls, which will soon open shop in the former Wilbur Chocolate building on North Broad Street. It offered samples of smoothies and acai bowls, which have a base made of a pureed form of the acai berry and can be topped with fruit, peanut butter, granola and other ingredients.

Look out Akron Lions! Elmtree Cafe which is located inside Bomberger’s store grilled up toasted cheeseburgers at the event. Shown here is grillmaster Saul Stolzfus.Photos by Cory Van Brookhoven.

Another first-year vendor was Per Diem, which recently opened at Hotel Rock Lititz, who joined Lititz favorites JoBoy’s Brew Pub and Bull’s Head Public House. Inside the gates, beer and specialty drinks flowed including samplings from Fetish Brewing Company, Appalachian Brewing Company, and Stoll & Wolfe Distillery.

Guests to the event had the opportunity to create their own drink coaster—all thanks to a table top letterpress machine courtesy of the 918 Club of Lancaster.

Connect 4—or is that Connect 6? Sedonah Eddy (pictured) and her family visited Lititz all the way from Pittsburgh just to attend the Taste of Lititz last Friday evening. The Eddy’s also visited the town Saturday.

Attendees seeking to satisfy a sweet tooth enjoyed offerings from Slate Cafe, Sweet Legacy Gourmet, Zig’s Bakery and Cafe, and Sugar Whipped Bakery. Complementing Taste of Lititz’s food and drink were local musical acts Steel Radiance, Dutchy Funk, the Lititz Community Band, the Warwick High School Jazz Band, and even students from John Beck Elementary School — with ukuleles in hand.

Local artist Tom Mannon showed off his wooden relief carvings to the crowds that attended this year’s gathering. Some even looked good enough to eat!

A steady crowd converged on the streets of Lititz last Friday evening during the 6th Annual Taste of Lititz.

Lititz “man about town” Mark Freeman (far right) sampled the Crazy Cowgill Dip courtesy of Scooter’s Restaurant. Representatives from Scooter’s that evening were (left to right) Chef Tim Whitmyer, Piper Hepler, and Tim Hepler.

Members of the Lititz Art Association also had a presence at the Taste of Lititz, and had several locally created works of art up for bid via silent auction. Local artist Tom Mannon, who specializes in wooden relief carvings, was one of the many talented artisans on hand that night and had several shapes and sizes of his items on display.

“These are meant to be hung on a wall,” he said, showing off some of his handiwork. “It’s basically carving into a panel — panels of various thicknesses; anywhere from an inch to two inches.” Mannon uses a variety of wood in his hobby including mahogany, sycamore, cherry, and walnut. And to nobody’s surprise, some of his pieces included the famous Wilbur Bud and a Julius Sturgis pretzel.

An area resident since 2002, Mark Boyd lined up for a soft taco at the Chilangos Authentic Mexican Restaurante with his girlfriend, Delores Showalter. Boyd admitted that he attended not just for the food and drink, but also the atmosphere.

“We like being out here because of the vibrancy of the culture, and the businesses and the people here…it’s what a neighborhood is supposed to be like,” Boyd said. “To me, it’s what small-town America is supposed to be like.”

Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423. 

