TAIT settles the score(board)

Even the most casual Lititz Record Express observer will notice a theme on today’s frontpage.

This could happen on any given week, where, as today, our local news is dominated by the ever-emerging Rock Lititz companies and Oak Tree Development’s revitalization of the 100-plus-year-old, antiquated Wilbur Chocolate manufacturing plant.

As social media tells us, not everyone is pleased by Lititz’s changing business landscape. But optimists are most likely aware that communities –just like humans — don’t stay the same. They’re in a perpetual state of evolution, either moving forward or back.

Take Ephrata for example, which often struggles to replace departing downtown tenants and continues to seek similar visionaries to rescue a white elephant, 100-plus-year-old manufacturing plant in the heart of the borough’s shopping district.

The good news for Ephrata is it has a sort of blueprint for success only 7.5 miles away. Also, the two towns are literally connected nowadays thanks to the official opening in 2019 of the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail.

Indeed, many Ephratians, and Lititz visitors from as far as Philadelphia, New York, and Boston, will see for themselves this week the resurrection of the old Wilbur plant when phase one, the Market At The Wilbur open (by the time the Record Express goes to press).

It’s hard not to parallel our page A1 examples of brilliant local business advancement with the return of school students who will benefit from the increased employment opportunities.

We will have room next week to highlight Warwick’s back-to-school coverage and our Lancaster Airport Air Show photos that were bumped by our numerous, enterprising business stories today.

However, there is one other top story we’ve squeezed into today’s front page.

Lititz-based TAIT company on Tuesday made national news again when it delivered to Philadelphia its new $15 million Wells Fargo Center scoreboard that includes an eye-popping 19 million-plus lighting pixels.

Unlike the TAIT-designed dynamic Dallas Cowboys scoreboard at AT&T Stadium in Texas, this Kinetic 4K system isn’t affixed to a wall. Flyers and Sixers fans this year will see the latest technology of a retractable scoreboard.

It’s been described as similar to moving effects of the staging at the Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, with a light-beating chandelier above the dance floor, or the Red Hot Chili

Peppers for its Getaway World Tour, set with lights that floated over the thousands of fans.

Delivered disassembled to Wells Fargo Center on a total of 19 trucks — on 16 tractor-trailers and three flatbed trucks, the scoreboard is part of Comcast Spectacor’s $265 million renovations.

When fully expanded, the Kinetic 4K system, combined with the crown trusses, will feature the most square feet of center-hung 4mm LED video technology in an arena that hosts both NBA and NHL games.

While compressed, the configuration embodies a more traditional equilateral display that provides the Wells Fargo Center with an ability to tailor-fit its presentation. Altogether, the Wells Fargo

Center’s new center-hung system features a grand total of more than 6,600 square feet of 4mm LED video technology.

James “Winky” Fairorth, TAIT’s president and chief executive, in February revealed TAIT was working on testing the scoreboard at its Lititz facilities.

The scoreboard is set to be completely installed in time for the Philadelphia’s Flyers’ and 76ers’ 2019-2020 season.

“It is an honor to have our team be part of this innovative undertaking that delivers a stunning visual spectacular,” Fairorth noted. “This technological advancement will have a major impact on the game experience.”

Patrick Burns is news editor of The Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 717-721-4455