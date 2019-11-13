TAIT acquires UK company

TAIT, which has had strong growth in 2019, last week acquired UK-based Brilliant Stages.

Officials say the move affords TAIT increased capacity and services for live event customers in Europe

Headquartered at Rock Lititz, TAIT has 700 employees and is a leader in designing, engineering and operating solutions for live experiences, announced on Nov. 5 its completed acquisition of the entire share capital of Brilliant Topco Limited, a premier provider of staging and design capabilities for live events.

The acquisition brings together over four decades of complementary live event expertise to create an even more competitive platform capable of deploying a truly global suite of live event technology and solutions.

TAIT has worked on 17 of the top 20 highest grossing concert tours of all time and has a diverse and iconic client base including The Rolling Stones, U2, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Disney, Universal, Cirque du Soleil and Nike.

Brilliant, founded in 1983, has similarly worked with a diverse group of clients including the Hugh Jackman ‘The Show’, Coldplay, Virgin F1 Racing and the Dubai Mall. Throughout its history,

Brilliant has delivered advanced staging technologies and entertainment structures to some of the most demanding customers in the world.

Since 1978, TAIT has been a premier global provider of advanced creative, engineering, and automation services to the live entertainment industry. TAIT’s diverse group of clients and markets include Princess Cruises, Fortnite World Cup, Disney, Dubai Expo 2020 and the Olympics. At the core of its services is TAIT Navigator, a proprietary automation and show control platform that maximizes the client’s creative vision.

Together, TAIT and Brilliant will offer world-class live event solutions and technology with a continued focus on boutique customer service, a bedrock of both companies.

“We have built the brand brick-by-brick with an equal focus on spectacle, design, employees, and customers, said Ben Brooks, Brilliant managing director. “That is what makes being part of TAIT a perfect match, culturally we are 100 percent aligned.”

Adam Davis, TAIT chief creative officer echoed Brooks’ assessment.

“This really is a perfect cultural match,” Davis noted “We are excited to share with Brilliant our technology, assets, and lessons learned over our 40 years in the live event business. We found a true partner in Brilliant and share a deep belief in delivering excellence to our customers and their fans.”

Brilliant, which has around 130 employees, was located at Production Park, a live event production community in South Kirkby, England.

TAIT, which earlier this year joined with investor Providence Equity Partners, acquired UK motion-control company Kinesys in June.