Taco the town
Taco Bell plans submitted in Warwick Township
It looks like pizza will be traded out for tacos and nachos at the fast food location on Trolley Run in Warwick Township.
In mid-May, Pizza Hut closed its Lititz Pike restaurant, which dated back to 1992. Now the spot is likely to be transitioned into Lititz’s first Taco Bell, serving quesadillas, burritos, tacos, and other Mexican-American inspired food.
At its June 26 meeting, the Warwick Township Planning Commission reviewed the sketch plan for the 2,700-square-foot restaurant. The new Taco Bell is being proposed by the Summerwood Corporation, which operates more than 100 franchise-owned restaurants in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.
Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pa., Summerwood Corp. is a franchisee of Yum! Brands, Inc., and operates dozens of Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, Burger King, and Long John Silver’s restaurants in the area.
Since the Pizza Hut restaurant at 2 Trolley Run was already well-situated as a fast-food restaurant, making the switch to Taco Bell did not appear to be an issue for township planners.
The current 27-year-old restaurant is slated to be torn down to make way for a new drive-through Taco Bell with two lanes, a covered outdoor dining patio, and 38 parking spaces. The facade would have a sleek design with a metal tower, grey cement board siding, and red brick accent walls. The Taco Bell logo would appear in a small size on each of the four exterior views of the building. Taco Bell logo would also appear on the larger sign at the entrance to Trolley Run.
The project would also include a sidewalk along Lititz Pike and Highlands Drive, linking it to the existing sidewalks and providing continuous pedestrian access to the restaurant. Although the new building would face Lititz Pike as the existing building does, vehicle access would continue to be only from Trolley Run.
Alex Piehl, of RGS Associates, represented Summerwood and explained that there would be three lanes of traffic at the proposed Taco Bell. Two would be for the drive-through, while the third would be for customers parking at the eat-in restaurant.
Joe DePascale of Summerwood said that the design has been effective for moving take-out customers through the drive-through lines.
Warwick Township planner Robert Kornman questioned the circulation around the building, which could potentially require drive-through customers to have to circle the building twice as they drive around once to place their order, then drive around again to pick it up and exit.
Kornman and planner Craig Kimmel suggested that planning the drive-through at the back of the building might reduce the circulation and still allow for plenty of queue space for drive-through customers.
DePascale explained that designers had looked at several options for placing the building at the site and had determined that the planned design would work best. They agreed to look at the building placement further, to see if circulation could be reduced without backing up onto Trolley Run.
Landscaping around the Taco Bell would be redesigned with more foliage screening with trees and shrubs, to add curb appeal to the location.
Taco Bell serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Hours of operation are typically from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Planners were concerned about truck deliveries having enough space to get into the parking lot. DePascale reported that there are two truck deliveries of product each week, and that trucks make the deliveries between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., when the restaurant would be closed. That would allow trucks to maneuver through the parking lot without customer vehicles in the way. The deliveries would be made to only the Ephrata and Lititz Taco Bell stores.
A review of the sketch plan is the first step in the approval process for the proposed Taco Bell. After revisions are made to the plan, the sketch plan and final plans would go before the Warwick
Township supervisors for their OK. Approval will also be needed to demolish the old Pizza Hut building to make way for the new Taco Bell.
In other matters, Warwick Township planners gave a favorable review to the lot add-on and refused final subdivision plan for the Harnish tract on West Millport Road. There are currently three tracts owned by the Harnishes, one with a house, another with a pond, and a third with a house and farm fields.
The proposed plan is to change the configuration into two tracts. That would simplify the property, with one tract that would be for Harnish family with houses and the pond consolidated on that tract. The other tract would continue to be used for farming. There are no plans to develop the property.
Warwick Township manager Daniel Zimmerman reported that there is a historic house on the property that dates back to the late 1700s and is also connected Jacob Leib, who served in the Revolutionary War. Another historic home built by Leib was relocated to its current location on West Woods Drive to save it from demolition. Zimmerman indicated that the Harnish family intends to preserve the historic house on their property.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
