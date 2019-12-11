Supervisors tweak 2020 proposed budget
The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors approved revisions to the proposed 2020 fiscal budget at its Dec. 4 meeting.
The 2020 budget still does not call for an increase in the real estate tax, with the millage rate remaining at the current millage rate of 0.02325. Of the $5,204,514 in expenditures, more than $712,000 is earmarked toward maintenance and repair of roads and bridges on the 87 miles of roadway that Warwick Township maintains. Warwick Township Manager Dan Zimmerman said the board approved two additional purchases in the 2020 budget. “We added a new copier and a tower for the computer network system,” he said in an e-mail Dec. 10.
“(The) budget still projects small surplus.” The board’s budget approval vote is scheduled for Dec.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
