Supervisors rename park in honor of public works superintendent
The 41-acre Linear Park in Warwick Township and Lititz Borough was one of the first projects that Dean Saylor supervised more than 24 years ago.
Now the supervisors at Warwick Township are planning to honor the township’s public works superintendent by renaming it the Dean L. Saylor Memorial Park.
Saylor, who worked for the township for 25 years, passed away Oct. 9 after a brief illness. He was 51.
Saylor was a leader when it came to projects like park development, road maintenance, the rails-to-trails path, and the leaf and woody waste facility.
“We thought about the most appropriate tribute for Dean and the linear park was something that was close to his heart,” said township manager Daniel Zimmerman at the Nov. 1 supervisors meeting.
Zimmerman noted that Saylor had been with the township for just a year when the linear park plans began. He was 28 at the time. The popular park extends through more than 35 acres in Warwick Township, and another six acres in Lititz Borough. It begins on Market Street in the borough and continues northward into the township, crossing Newport Road and extending to the Lexington area. The recreational portion of the park features soccer and baseball fields, playground equipment, a restroom facility, and a walking, biking and rollerblade trail that tunnels underneath Newport Road. The new Harmony Playground for children of all needs is also located in the linear park, and Saylor and his crew helped to install that equipment.
The linear park project was done in two phases, with the first completed in the fall of 1995. Phase I consisted of the construction of a parking lot, a walking, running and biking trail, baseball and soccer fields, picnic area and the establishment of a stream corridor management program. This phase connected an underground passageway that was constructed at Newport Road to provide safety for those using the trail. The second phase of the project extended the walking and running trail, and provided a restroom facility, small playground, a second small parking lot and additional stream corridor improvements for the Santo Domino Creek.
Supervisors wholeheartedly agreed that naming the park for Saylor would be a fitting tribute.
“I think he would have liked that,” said Zimmerman, adding that he expected it would come to be known as Saylor Park.
Land Swap
In other business, supervisors approved the exchange of a 10,000-square-foot strip of property from Lititz Reserve to Luthercare. The strip of land is 10-feet wide and will enable Luthercare to relocate utilities on its property.
Kissel Hill Elementary
Supervisors were also on board with a plan to install flashing lights and a 15 mph sign on Landis Valley Road at the crossing at Kissel Hill Elementary School. The lights were requested as a safety measure at the crossing, where the crossing guard reported that drivers were not obeying the speed limit while children were walking to or from school. The lights will be similar to those on Owl Hill Road near the school. The costs will be shared by Lititz Borough, Warwick Township and the Warwick School District, each contributing a third.
Laura Knowles is a freelance reporter who covers the Warwick Township municipal beat for the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback at lknowles21@gmail.com.
-
