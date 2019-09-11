Supervisors mull over proposed Orchard Road development

A proposed development off Orchard Road was the subject of discussion at the Sept. 4 Warwick Township Supervisors meeting.

The Orchard Road project has been under consideration in the past few years, as developer Randy Hess seeks to create a subdivision plan for the 49-acre R-1 property off Orchard Road near Newport Road.

Chris Piehl of RGS Associates detailed the sketch plan, which calls for 70 single-family homes in what was described as a “tricky plot of land,” due to steep slopes and other issues.

Due to the challenging topography, the development is expected to have an entrance and exit into Orchard Road, with a meandering layout that attempts to follow the rolling slopes.

Based on the initial plan, there would be four cul-de-sacs and one stub that ends at an adjacent farmer’s property — the Gerhart farm which is slated to be preserved — so there would be no plan to extend that road that stops abruptly.

The Santo Domingo Creek runs nearby and there is a very steep incline that backs into another preserved farm off Pine Hill Road. The owner of that farm is Mike Fyock, who attended the meeting to express his concerns about potential stormwater runoff.

He reported that there are already issues with stormwater runoff, and even though the plan calls for a detention basin, he was unsure if that would be enough.

“We are in the preliminary stages of this plan,” said Hess, who has brought the concept before the Warwick Township Planning Commission for consideration. The Planning Commission offered a number of recommendations that they intend to follow.

One of the concerns was that there is only one entrance into the proposed development, which could impact emergency access. The Brunnerville Fire Company would be the first responder and they are suggesting an emergency lane along the PPL power lines.

The development would be connected to public water and sewer, with access off Orchard Road.

Supervisors asked what the price range of homes would be, and Hess said that they would be in the current affordable range for single-family homes, which would bene around $300,000. Each lot would be around 15,000- square-feet.

Hess explained that there had been suggestions that areas of the development be consolidated, so that challenging hills and woods could be avoided. To do that, there would need to be smaller homes and properties, possibly some as semi-detached homes.

“The market is strong for single-family traditional homes,” said Hess, noting that for the sake of sales, he wanted to build the type of homes that are in the demand. “Smaller lots might not have as much appeal.”

Developers will be continuing their plans, taking into account the suggestions made by the Warwick Township Planning Commission and supervisors. Next up will be the preliminary subdivision plan for the development.

