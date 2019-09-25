Supervisors discuss new development

Warwick Township Supervisors held a public conditional use hearing Sept. 18 for a zoning ordinance pertaining to a cluster development in the township’s R-1 residential zone.

The development is interconnected with the Sixth Street Extension project.

The proposed development is on a 41-acre tract, with 31 acres for the development. There would be 10 acres of preserved farmstead, and 18.4 acres would be restricted open space. There would be 53 single homes and 38 duplex homes.

The new development is essentially an expansion of the Lititz Reserve development. The property was originally owned by Wayne Siegrist, who donated a portion of his farm to the Lititz Public Library and the Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County. The new development is being developed by Lee Moyer.

Several residents of Lititz Reserve were interested in how the new development will function adjacent to their development. The two developments would be handled separately by two different HOAs. The Siegrist farmstead is expected to remain preserved as a farm.

According to Joyce Gerhart of RGS Associates, the expansion would include several new streets and the extended Sixth Street. The extension of Sixth Street is connected to the expansion of

Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, with work currently underway. There will also be a trail along the north side of Sixth Street, which will ultimately connect to the Rail Trail and provide pedestrian access along Sixth Street to Clay Road.

As part of the Sixth Street Extension, there will be two new roundabouts. One will be at the intersection of Sixth Street and Route 772, going into Clay Road. The other would be at Sixth Street and Woodcrest Avenue. According to Warwick Township manager Daniel Zimmerman, the roundabout would be similar to the two roundabouts in Hershey along Route 322. According to the

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, roundabouts have been effective in reducing crashes and decreasing injuries and fatalities. They are known as traffic calming devices, that keep traffic moving in a more systematic way.

Zimmerman outlined the time frame for the completion of the two roundabouts. The bidding process is set to begin in early 2020. The roundabout at Woodcrest and Sixth will most likely be done over 10 weeks next summer, while the Clay and Route 772 roundabout might be done earlier next spring. Maintenance agreements will also be set up to handle care and maintenance of the roundabouts. The Sixth Street Extension and roundabouts have received significant state grant money for design and construction.

Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.