Supervisors discuss Lititz recCenter funding
Agree to meet with club officials for clarification on the elimination of ‘Silver’ programs
The controversial discontinuation of senior programs, beginning Jan.1 at the Lititz recCenter, became a discussion topic at the Dec. 4 Warwick Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
“We have been getting a lot of calls from residents who are upset about Silver Sneakers,” said Warwick Township Manager Dan Zimmerman referring to the ‘Silver’ programs being cut at the Lititz recCenter.
The nonprofit, recCenter sent letters in October announcing it would replace the programs, including the Silver & Fit option, with “Senior Plus” memberships to seniors 65 and older, beginning Jan. 1.
The Silver program provides qualified policyholders with a no-cost membership to several gyms and fitness locations. Insurance then pays the facility a reimbursement rate on a per-visit basis. Not every insurance company offers this program, but many do.
Zimmerman reported that many of the callers wanted to know if the township funds the recCenter.
Some felt that their taxes were being used to fund the recCenter when it had eliminated a program that was important to them. Some urged the township to not continue its funding.
“We only subsidize repairs and maintenance for the recCenter, not programming,” stressed Zimmerman, pointing out that Warwick Township’s donation covers only building maintenance and infrastructure.
That donation is significant though. Each year, Warwick Township contributes $72,600 toward the Lititz recCenter’s facilities. Warwick Township joins with the other municipalities that the recCenter serves, which include Elizabeth Township, Lititz Borough, and Penn Township.
“We have never funded programs,” emphasized township supervisors Michael Vigunas, adding that the WRRC should be the organization that works with the Lititz recCenter to resolve any issues relating to programs offered at the recCenter.
The WRRC is the Warwick Regional Recreation Commission, which is operated through board members representing Elizabeth Township, Lititz Borough, Lititz recCenter, Warwick School District, and Warwick Township.
Vigunas suggested that the WRRC schedule a meeting with the Lititz recCenter to resolve the issue.
Supervisors agreed to contact Lititz recCenter Executive Director Karen Mailen, to arrange a meeting to get clarification on the elimination of the Silver Sneakers and Silver & Fit programs.
The recCenter has not indicated exactly how many seniors are affected by the cut. Estimates range from 600 to 900. The recCenter is offering seniors a discount rate of $35 a month, which would be $420 a year.
Silver Sneakers and Silver & Fit programs provide subsidized membership to seniors through some Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplemental insurance plans. Since seniors were notified of the elimination of the programs, they have complained to the recCenter, held a protest, written letters to the editor, and contacted municipalities that fund the center.
“It’s not completely clear why the recCenter is eliminating it,” said supervisor Herb Flosdorf.
He and Vigunas pointed out that most seniors use the center during the day time, which are off-hours when other members are not using the center as much. They understood that Silver Sneakers and Silver & Fit might not provide sufficient reimbursement for operations, but thought that seniors at the recCenter were not taking anything away from those paying regular memberships.
Supervisors agreed that the Lititz recCenter needed to provide better clarification about the change. They also agreed that the WRRC would be the organization to get those answers.
In other business, supervisors reviewed the proposed changes to the township’s official map. Several new developments are being added to the map, along with new roads and areas that are being developed. The official map is a useful tool for planning in the township, reported Zimmerman.
Several letters of credit were approved, including letters of credit for the United Zion project, the Whitmer project, the Graffius project, the Clair Global project, and the Walter Tract project Letter of Credit.
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
