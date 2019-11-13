Supervisors anticipate no tax hike

Warwick Township also advances Rock Lititz Project

On the morning after the general election last week, Warwick Township supervisors met to discuss Transferable Development Rights (TDRs), traffic circles, and the 2020 budget.

Newly elected Jeffrey Tennis attended the meeting. He has been filling the vacated position of Andrew Spade, and was officially elected on Nov. 5.

Herb Flosdorf was re-elected to his position on the supervisors and Kelly Gutshall was newly elected.

With the 2020 budget planning underway, supervisors considered amending the 2019 fiscal budget for transfer to capital reserve and fire equipment funds for the local fire companies. At this point, Warwick Township does not expect a millage hike or tax increase.

Supervisors approved a resolution preserving a 70-acre portion of the Frederick Hess farm on Becker Road, authorizing the acquisition of TDRs for the farm. The farm was recently divided into two farms, with one being preserved. A portion of the farm is also located in Manheim Township.

On the purchase side, supervisors approved the sale of 145 to 150 TDRs to the Rock Lititz Project, which is expanding with additional facilities on the 96-acre campus that is dedicated to the live-event industry and associated businesses. The expansion is set to include another slightly smaller rehearsal studio smaller to Rock Lititz Studio, two more multi-tenant buildings, the addition of multi-tenant space to the studio building, and Mickey’s Black Box, small a community theatre being developed by Michael Tait, founder and former CEO of TAIT.

The arrangement of using TDRs to fund farm preservation has made Warwick Township a leader in the region, according to Warwick Township Manager Daniel Zimmerman. The township currently has 430 TDRs in their bank, and has been able to preserve some 3,000 acres of farmland in the township, he said.

The TDR program is a program of Transferable Development Rights, in which Warwick Township’s Zoning Ordinance assigns every farm within the Agricultural zone one transferable development right for each two gross acres of farmland.

TDRs are purchased from farmers who wish to preserve their farmland. The purchase price is based on the fair market value of the farmland at the time the TDRs are sold.

Since 1991, the TDR program has been successful in preserving more than 26 farms in the township. The TDRs are sold to developers for the purpose of increasing lot coverage in the Campus Industrial zone. Warwick Township partners with the Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board or Lancaster Farmland Trust to preserve farmland. The funds generated by the sale of TDRs are specifically used to preserve additional farmland within Warwick Township.

The township also partners with developers to review and determine the number of TDRs needed for a specific project within the Campus Industrial Zone, said Zimmerman. He adding that the TDR program has been an effective planning tool in preserving prime agricultural areas, while directing growth in a responsible and efficient manner.

“It has been so successful, we get calls from New Hampshire, Michigan, and Florida to find out how we are doing this,” said Zimmerman.

