Supervisors address rash of roadside signs
Also, Little League fields and Lititz Springs Pool dilemmas discussed
The signs are everywhere in Warwick Township.
The local farm stand announces a fresh crop of sweet strawberries. The first tomatoes of the season have arrived. There’s a supply of mulch for your garden.
These small homemade signs are crucial for getting people to produce stands and greenhouses that are often tucked away out of sight.
But there’s a problem. There’s too many of them.
At some intersections, such as Route 772 and Clay Road, there may be several signs along the roadway. Some are for fresh berries and flowers. Others might be for yard sales, mattresses, real estate, auctions, music lessons and political elections.
Now Warwick Township is looking for a solution to an overabundance of temporary signs that clutter up the roadways and sometimes do not get taken down.
At the June 7 meeting of the township supervisors, several local farmers and agriculture-related businesses attended to get the scoop on proposed sign restrictions. They were not happy about possibly losing one of their main methods of attracting customers.
“I’ve been in business for 30 years now,” said Dennis Hess of Hess Farm on Clay Road. “Putting signs up when I have fresh strawberries that day is the only way I can let people know right away.”
Hess went on to say that his signs are attractive, professional looking and he always takes them down when his fresh harvest is sold out. In summer, he sells tomatoes, raspberries, corn, beans, flowers and other produce. He is also known for his fresh grilled corn in the husk that is available on special occasions.
Hess was one of six local farmers who received letters from the township. The letters came from Tom Zorbaugh, Warwick Township zoning officer. He’s the one who has to take down the temporary signs that are not removed.
In the letter, the farmers were notified that:
“Warwick Township does not permit the placement of any signs advertising their business on any property other than that on which the business exists. Exceptions are made for special events, however approval must be obtained from the township and property owners prior to the placement of any signs.
“Please remove any signs advertising your business that are not located on your property. Any signs that are not removed will be removed by the township. Other signs that are not permitted are normally picked up every other month out of the township right-of-way. Old signs are tossed, most are returned to the owner.”
Some of the signs that Hess puts out are near the township’s Riparian Park along the right-of-way. This is the first time he had been notified that he could not place his signs there. Other signs are on a neighbor’s property, where he has permission to put them there.
For Merv Stoltzfus of Merv’s Mulch, most of his signs for mulch have been placed along Brunnerville Road near the ag-related family business. The property is actually owned by his family, but the signs had been placed closer to the road, on what is officially the township right-of-way. The signs have been moved back, so that they are now on the family property.
“The signs are important to let people know we have mulch,” he explained.
According to township manager Dan Zimmerman, the purpose of the letters is not to hamper the farm-related businesses from doing business.
“Warwick Township supports agricultural and roadside stands,” said Zimmerman, adding that too many signs clutter up the roadways and he has to deal with non-agricultural businesses for things like mattresses that expect to be able to do the same thing.
Supervisors discussed the possibility of seasonal permits for farmers, so that they could put the signs up in specified locations and take them down when the season is over or when the fresh strawberries are sold out.
“That sounds like something I could deal with,” said Hess. “I think we will be able to work out a good solution for farmers like me who depend on roadside signs for their business.”
Warwick Little League fields
In other business, supervisors discussed efforts to help the Warwick Little League find new locations for their baseball fields. Since the Wilbur fields are in the process of being sold and will eventually be developed, Little League is seeking other fields to replace them. The fields at the Warwick Municipal building are currently being used by travel leagues.
The township will be working with the Warwick Regional Recreation Commission to determine if scheduling could open up some fields for Warwick Little League. There are other municipal fields in Elizabeth Township, Warwick Township and Lititz Borough that might be able to be used, along with Warwick School District fields and private fields like Gerhart Equipment and Clair Global.
“I think it is solvable problem,” said Zimmerman. “We will all have to work together.”
Lititz Springs Pool renovation
Warwick Township is also looking at a five-year commitment to help fund the much-needed renovation to Lititz Springs Pool, at $2 per capita. That would amount to $38,000 for each year, totaling $190,000 for five years.
However, the township will not make that commitment unless there is support from other municipalities, state grants and community support. The Lititz recCenter, which currently operates the Lititz Springs Pool, will be launching a community funding campaign to gauge interest from the public in saving the pool.
“A community pool is only open for three months, so at best it is only a break-even proposition,” said Supervisor Michael Vigunas.
Fireworks
The supervisors continued discussion on a proposed ordinance regulating fireworks and pyrotechnic displays in the township. The ordinance would regulate the use of fireworks and other devices for private parties, weddings and other events.
RockLititz has been doing testing of equipment at its facility parking lot for shows. They have been working with the township on guidelines for the testing.
The ordinance does not address or impact tent sales of fireworks.
Traffic control
The township will be considering a roundabout at the intersection of Peters Road and Highlands Drive as a traffic-calming device. Planners will be looking at designs that will make it effective in directing four lanes of traffic while being attractive in appearance.
Looking ahead
The Hartz Fall Blast 5K Run/Walk was approved for Oct. 7.
Complaint addressed
Supervisors also agreed to pursue civil enforcement for a property at 15 Hilltop Road, based on complaints from neighbors regarding a garage-related use.
Laura Knowles is a local freelance reporter who covers the Warwick Township municipal beat for the Record Express. She welcomes reader feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
