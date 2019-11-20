Stuckey seeking state position

Lititz native Dennis Stuckey is officially in the running for state auditor general.

The long-time Lancaster County Commissioner is the first Republican to join the race.

Stuckey, 71, served as a commissioner for three terms and before that as county controller starting in 2001.

He said he’s ready to take on this next step because he was “part of a great team that has succeeded in bringing good government to the people of our County,” according to a campaign announcement released Tuesday night.

Stuckey isn’t the only Lancastrian seeking the state row office: Christina Hartmann, a Manheim Township native who previously ran for the U.S. House of Representatives, announced in October she is running for the state’s top fiscal watchdog spot.

Current Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, a Democrat, served the maximum allowable two four-year terms and is seeking Rep. Scott Perry’s seat in Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district.

Stuckey has never sought statewide office before. He joins other Lancaster County Republicans who have sought one of the state’s row offices, like Chet Beiler and former Rep. Gordon Denlinger, who both ran unsuccessfully.

Two other Democrats have launched campaigns including long-time auditor general’s office employee Tracie Fountain, who has worked in the office for 29 years and under four auditors general, and Nina Ahmad, a molecular biologist and entrepreneur who ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor.

“I came to the conclusion that my experience at the municipal level, at the county level and the statewide organization as president, now past president, of the County Commissioners Association prepared me to take the next step up to the state level,” Stuckey said in a phone interview Thursday. “I believe that preparation has given me something to offer to the taxpayers of Pennsylvania.”

Aside from his work at the county level, Stuckey believes he’s fit for the auditor general role because of his more than 20 years working in accounting and finance, including 17 years at a company now called CNH Industrial in New Holland and four years at the Walter W. Moyer Company in Ephrata, he told LNP in July.

Stuckey said it’s “inappropriate” to prematurely outline which sectors of government he’d want to audit, but mentioned people have told him they’re concerned about entities like school districts and hospitals under the governor’s jurisdiction.

“What the people are looking for is someone to make sure everyone is held accountable,” Stuckey said.