Still the same

By on June 21, 2017

With its custom-made still in place, Stoll & Wolfe prepares to craft old-fashioned Lititz rye whiskey, bourbon, apple brandy, and more.

The Stoll & Wolfe Whiskey Distillery and Tasting Bar will take a huge step closer to completion Wednesday when its massive still is delivered and then installed by a crane through a hole cut in the roof.

Erik Wolfe, a partner who is leading the renovation of 35 N. Cedar St., along with Lititz general contractor Chris Axmacher, said the still is 15-feet of metal in a 12-inch diameter.

Because of the internal mechanism of the still, Erik said, “it was easier to be assembled and shipped from Kentucky.”

“We’re going to be extra careful with the massive still,” Erik said. “It took a year to build and at the expense it was, it’s better that I watch the crane bring it in and it’s better that we don’t dent it.”

Wolfe, 39, who also often utilizes the help of his father, Jim, showed off his new two 1000-gallon cypress fermenters and mash cooker, which were also recently shipped, to Lititz.

There are no old-growth cypress trees remaining, as they’ve been cut down, Erik explained. However, logs are pulled out of swamps down south.

“It took about 1,000 years to grow cypress and about 30 years to clear cut them out right around the end of the industrial revolution,” he said.

Cypress, which has “a natural anti-microbial property,” said Erik, is the only wood suitable to hold ingredients of water, corn, barley, and rye to be fermented on site at Stoll & Wolfe.

Stoll & Wolfe Distillery and Tasting Bar is an undertaking by Erik and Avianna Wolfe who collaborated with Richard and Elaine Stoll on the project.

The historic property, partially transformed from a paint store, once was home to Eby’s Mill and even housed a Bomberger’s at one time. Erik praised Axmacher’s vision in transforming what most recently was “paint cans and a repository of old football equipment.”

Axmacher on Tuesday worked on the tasting room’s windows that shine light onto the blue quartz bar he designed and built.

“(Axmacher) amazes us with his ability to look at an empty space that’s filled with old football equipment essentially and say ‘a bar’s going to go here, windows will go here, let me draw it up for you’,” Erik said. “To me it’s like Superman flying.”

Stoll & Wolfe, which expects to make about eight barrels a week, could be open a soon as mid-July, Erik said. The distillery’s main product will be a rye whiskey. They also plan to make a bourbon with the old Hirsch mash bill an apple brandy, and possibly a liqueur.

Though the operation has been stalled in Lititz due to licensing and other issues, Stoll & Wolfe have been blending whiskey and bottling it in Lancaster beginning last year.

Richard Stoll, the master distiller at the Bomberger-Michters Distillery in Schaefferstown, has overseen that production and will head distilling at the Lititz site.

