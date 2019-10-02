Staff takes comfort in Paws for Warwick program
The Warwick School Board got an update on the Facility Dog program at the Oct. 1 Committee of the Whole meeting.
The special guest for the evening was one with a lot of first-hand knowledge about the program. It was Wally, the first facility dog in the Paws for Warwick program.
Although Wally spent much of the meeting taking a quick nap on the lap of school board member Debra Wenger, he did perk up in time to make the Paws for Warwick presentation with Dr. Ryan
Axe, director of secondary education at the Warwick School District.
“Wally is our first facility dog, and the main purpose of the program relates to providing comfort and in some cases incentive to students,” said Axe.
He noted that Wally has the ability to bring smiles to the faces of students, teachers, and in the case of the school board meeting, school board members. In his first few weeks of service, Wally has been read to by early reading first graders, helped relieve stress before a high school math test, and served as an incentive for an elementary school class after a “good week” in which they successfully completed their lessons.
Axe noted that there are currently 12 dogs in training for nine positions as facility dogs. There are 150 staff members who have been trained to be handlers. Each dog has a primary caretaker, with a secondary caretaker in case that person is sick or on vacation. The dog will serve for 8-to-12 years, depending on the breed and life span. Upon retirement, the dogs could be adopted by their caretakers as pets.
A second dog named Nova is likely to be the next dog to join the Paws for Warwick program. At a recent football game, several of the potential facility dogs had the opportunity to mingle with the crowd, and demonstrate their potential as facility dogs.
“By this time next year, we expect to have a dog in each building,” said Axe, which would be at least six dogs.
Axe also provided an update on the Career Learning Experiences (CLE), which is a community-wide program that offers real-life career opportunities at local businesses. The program was started several years ago with five high school students who had internships at Sechan Electronics. This year, there are more than 120 students interviewing for internship positions at 23 local businesses.
One Warwick graduate who did an internship at Moravian Manor is now employed at the new Owl’s Nest Bistro at Warwick Woodlands at Moravian Manor, where she is creating the popular gourmet brick oven pizzas. Another student had an internship at Signature Cabinetry, and was employed after graduating from Warwick High School.
Among the businesses that have been networking with Warwick High School to provide internship opportunities are Tait Towers, Clair Global, Auntie Anne’s, Versatek, Sechan, Moravian Manor, NovaCare, and Lancaster Barnstormers.
“This has been very successful, and we give priority to seniors,” said Axe. “We are pleased with the interest that area businesses are taking in giving our students real-life work experiences.”
Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowles21@gmail.com.
About Laura
-
-
-
