St. Francis’ feast is a blessing for animals at Forney Field

On a rainy Sunday in October, the horses and dogs lined up at Forney Field to be blessed.

It was the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. Rev. Bonnie Oplinger of the adjacent Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church was on hand to bless the animals at the closing day for the Lancaster Polo Club 2019 season.

Rev. Oplinger wasn’t able to put in a good word for sunshine, and rain continued to fall off and on all afternoon, putting a damper on the polo match.

In her blessing for the animals, Rev. Oplinger said a brief prayer.

“Bless us in our care for our pets and animals. Help us recognize their power and wisdom in the variety of creatures that live in our world,” she said. “Protect your creatures and guard them from all evil, now and forever. Amen.”

Rev. Oplinger has always been an animal lover and especially likes horses. She was happy to bless the animals, one by one and by name. The polo horses and several dogs all seemed grateful for their blessing.