Home   >   News   >   Spring Plog scheduled for Lititz and Ephrata April 13

Spring Plog scheduled for Lititz and Ephrata April 13

By on April 3, 2019

Shown are ploggers picking up litter in Yoyogi Park during Japan’s first ever plogging event. Lititz and Ephrata will hold their inaugural Spring Plogs on April 13.

 

If you do it at your home, it’s called spring cleaning. If you are a runner, a jogger or just enjoy being out to walk and happen to pick up trash along the way, it’s called plogging. The activity got its start in Sweden and is called plogging from the combination of “jogging” and the Swedish word “plokka upp,” for picking up.

You’ll have a chance to participate in a plog to help clean up our communities with members of the Lancaster Plogging group on a April 13 in Ephrata and Lititz to celebrate to Earth Day, Monday, April 22. The event is sponsored by HARTZ Physical Therapy.

Coordinated by HARTZ employees and ploggers Bobby Longenecker and Alicia Leeking, community members are invited to take part in the one-hour event that will start from the Hartz offices in each town at 10 a.m.

According to Longenecker and Leeking, individuals or groups are asked to meet at HARTZ Lititz (100 Highland Drive) or HARTZ Ephrata (1635 Main Street) offices at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, to pick up a map of the course you may follow and trash bags. Ploggers will return to the HARTZ locations for disposal of the trash and refreshments about 10 a.m.

For more information about the event, you may contact Alicia Leeking at aleeking@hartzpt.com or Bobby Longenecker at blongenecker@hartzpt.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *