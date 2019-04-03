Spring Plog scheduled for Lititz and Ephrata April 13
If you do it at your home, it’s called spring cleaning. If you are a runner, a jogger or just enjoy being out to walk and happen to pick up trash along the way, it’s called plogging. The activity got its start in Sweden and is called plogging from the combination of “jogging” and the Swedish word “plokka upp,” for picking up.
You’ll have a chance to participate in a plog to help clean up our communities with members of the Lancaster Plogging group on a April 13 in Ephrata and Lititz to celebrate to Earth Day, Monday, April 22. The event is sponsored by HARTZ Physical Therapy.
Coordinated by HARTZ employees and ploggers Bobby Longenecker and Alicia Leeking, community members are invited to take part in the one-hour event that will start from the Hartz offices in each town at 10 a.m.
According to Longenecker and Leeking, individuals or groups are asked to meet at HARTZ Lititz (100 Highland Drive) or HARTZ Ephrata (1635 Main Street) offices at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, to pick up a map of the course you may follow and trash bags. Ploggers will return to the HARTZ locations for disposal of the trash and refreshments about 10 a.m.
For more information about the event, you may contact Alicia Leeking at aleeking@hartzpt.com or Bobby Longenecker at blongenecker@hartzpt.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Spring Plog scheduled for Lititz and Ephrata April 13
If you do it at your home, it’s called...
-
Vietnam Vets honored
National Vietnam War Veterans Day was celebrated at Lancaster Airport...
-
George M. Lewis, 87, Army medic, farmer, bank ag lender, president of Lititz Improvement
George M. Lewis, 87, of Lititz, died unexpectedly, Monday, March...
-
George E. Hamaker, 90, Lititz H.S. football player, owned Hamaker’s Homestyle Laundromat
George Eugene “Gene” Hamaker, 90, passed away Saturday, March 23,...
-
Brian K. Carbaugh, 53, retired Navy chief and Medical Corpsman, worked at Lebanon VA, outdoorsman
Brian K. “Chief” Carbaugh, 53, of Manheim, and formerly of...
-
Lisa Alaine Henry, 50, food services manager, enjoyed beach trips, spending time with her husband
Lisa Alaine Henry, 50, of Lititz, passed away on March...
-
Ethel C. McGarvey, 97, Nitrauer Elementary worker, loved flower gardening, travel, Phils fan
Ethel C. McGarvey, 97, of Lititz, passed away on Monday,...
-
Spring Plog scheduled for Lititz and Ephrata April 13
If you do it at your home, it’s...
-
Vietnam Vets honored
National Vietnam War Veterans Day was celebrated at Lancaster...
-
George M. Lewis, 87, Army medic, farmer, bank ag lender, president of Lititz Improvement
George M. Lewis, 87, of Lititz, died unexpectedly, Monday,...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Dan Miller says:
-
Rick A Dover says:
-
J. Hartman says: