Special team

Martin’s big punt block, Haines’ game-winning field goal send Warwick to first-ever District semi-final

Tanner Haines hasn’t been kicking for a long time.

Only two years, to be exact.

But last Friday, in a pressure-packed situation, the Warwick junior had the poise of a veteran.

With time expiring at Manheim Central’s Elden Rettew Field on a crisp November evening, Haines split the uprights with a game-winning 17-yard field goal, lifting the Warriors to a breath-taking 31-28 victory over the Barons in a District Three 5A quarterfinal classic.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound kicker knew right away that it was on the money.

“As soon as it came off my foot,” Haines said. “I can usually tell if it’s good or if it’s going to be wide. I hit it solid. I was just thankful it went in.”

So were thousands of Warwick fans who quickly burst into celebration, rejoicing the victory over 18-time District Three champion Manheim Central.

In its first-ever trip to the District semi-finals, Warwick (10-2) will play this Friday at Cocalico (9-2), a 42-14 winner over Governor Mifflin.

“That was as an amazing football game as I’ve ever been in,” Warrior coach Bob Locker said.

Three times, the lead switched hands in the second half. Then when Baron QB Evan Simon connected with JD Grube on a 33-yard TD pass with 6:19 left, it was all knotted up 28-28.

It remained that way when Warrior sophomore Adam Martin made the biggest play of his life &tstr; an all-time moment in the annals of Warwick.

Breaking free up the middle, Martin blocked Colby Wagner’s punt, and when David Hnasko pounced on the loose ball, the Warriors were in business at MC’s 23-yard line with 1:55 to go.

“Nothing close to it,” said Martin, when asked where that ranks for him. “I saw the open hole, no one blocked me really, and I got the easy block.”

At the time, Locker was studying his play sheet and talking with coaches in the press box about their plans once they got the ball back.

“I just heard this sound,” Locker said, “and honesty, I looked up and it was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

Penalties on three straight plays led to Colton Miller’s four-yard run to the Barons’ 2.

Then with just :04 remaining on the clock, Haines was summoned onto the field.

The kick, though, would have to wait, as Manheim Central called a timeout.

“They iced me a little bit, so I was just thinking about the same thing I was before the timeout,” said Haines, whose only other field goal this season was a 33-yarder in Warwick’s 37-7 win over the

Barons in Week Three. “Just do everything fundamentally correct, keep my hips straight at the field goal target and just make the kick.”

Which is exactly what he did.

“The feeling is just unexplainable,” said junior running back Colton Miller, who rushed for 163 yards and three TDs on 34 carries. “To win by a field goal at the end of the game is just amazing. What a feeling.”

“That was amazing,” Hnasko said. “It was just insane. Everyone was just going crazy.”

Barons’ fans were going crazy when Ben Wagner collected his team-best fourth INT of the season late in the first quarter, giving Manheim Central the ball at its own 20-yard line.

“Our defense was fantastic,” Baron coach Dave Hahn said. “Our coaches did a heck of a job. They prepared our kids to play and gave them a great scheme. You can’t ask for anything more and our kids made Warwick earn everything they got.”

Wagner wasn’t done with his interception.

Just three plays later, Wagner (3-91 receiving) pulled down a 78-yard touchdown pass from Simon (12-of-22, 214 yards, 2 TDs) and Logan Shull added the PAT to put Manheim Central up 7-0 with 2:59 left in the first quarter.

Following the kickoff, the Warriors started at their 12-yard line, but went 3-for-3 on third-down conversions. Eventually, Caleb Schmitz 7-92 receiving) hauled in a pass from QB Joey McCracken (15-of-21, 172 yards) on the right sideline, cut inside a Baron defender at the 15, and scored on a 33-yard TD reception. Haines’ PAT tied the score 7-all with 7:32 left in the half.

Miller carried the ball nine times for 38 yards on the 13-play drive.

From there, Manheim Central’s offense quickly went back to work, and Colby Wagner gave the Barons’ a first-and-goal opportunity with his 31-yard reception from Simon, then finished it off with a two-yard TD run off the left edge, giving the Barons a 14-7 advantage with 5:05 left before the break.

The two teams then traded punts before Miller’s second TD run of the night — a two-yard plunge with :38 to go on the first-half clock — cut the Warriors’ deficit to 14-13.

A 42-yard scamper by McCracken on third-and-long put Warwick on the doorstep.

“If you want to talk about things that were really important, the drive at halftime, going down the field in empty, man, that’s clutch,” Locker said. “(Joey) made some good decisions, good throws. In hindsight, without that, the rest of it doesn’t happen. I thought that was big, and we just took what they gave us. (Manheim Central) had a good plan.”

Warwick’s extra-point missed and the Barons held a one-point lead at the half. But with the Warriors turning the ball over twice in the opening half, and committing three penalties for 25 yards, they knew they were fortunate to trailing just 14-13 going to the locker room.

“The mistakes were just hurting us,” junior Thatcher Miller said, “and we thought in the second half if we came out and fixed those mistakes, we were going to be fine. We just had to keep playing our game and keep playing tough.”

With 6:06 left in the third, Colton Miller made no mistake on a 42-yard TD bolt, running behind his brother Thatcher at tight end and cutting inside a nice block from Hnasko to give Warwick the lead. Haines’ PAT made it 20-14.

“David Hnasko made a heck of a block going to the outside,” Colton said, “and I just cut up off of him and it just daylight after that. Thatcher made a heck of a block too.”

“Definitely a momentum swing there,” Thatcher said. The Barons gained some of that momentum back on their next series, even when the odds didn’t look good on a third-and-27.

“Really,” Hahn said, “what we were looking to do, (we told Evan), ‘We may have to punt, so just get outside, take the corner, and give us some yardage,’ because it was what, third-and-97? I mean, it was a long-yardage third down.”

The Barons got more than they bargained for as Simon did, in fact, get the corner, but then broke a couple tackles and tip-toed the left sideline for a highlight-reel 64-yard TD run, putting Manheim Central back up 21-20 with 3:55 left in the third. Simon finished with a team-high 102 rushing yards on 19 carries.

“Sprint out, run the ball, it’s there. That’s exactly what the call was,” Hahn said. “He looked at me like I was crazy, then he ran because we didn’t give him a route. And look at what he did. Touchdown.”

That wasn’t the end of the fireworks, however.

A sparkling 21-yard catch from Thatcher Miller on the right sideline, where he somehow got his foot down before going out of bounds, set up a three-yard TD run by Colton Miller. McCracken then hit Conor Adams for the two-point conversion to put Warwick ahead 28-21 with 11:26 to go.

Just over five minutes later, Grube got wide open for his 33-yard score from Simon, tying it 28-all.

With 3:00 left, Warwick had to punt the ball back to the Barons, but Hnasko and Thatcher Miller teamed up to sack Simon for an eight-yard loss, forcing a third-and-long for the Barons.

“I knew I was coming off the edge,” Hnasko said, “so I had to go fast, and Thatcher and I just ended up tackling him.”

On the next play, Haines stretched out to break up a third-down aerial from his cornerback position.

“I was playing Cover 2, I jammed the inside guy and forced him inside, and then I saw the ball was thrown and I just laid out for it,” Haines recalled. “I got a piece of it, and thankfully it hit the ground before anybody could make a play on it.”

Turns out, Haines had another play up his sleeve.

And so did Martin.

“The blocked punt is just, whoa boy, an amazing play,” Locker said. “These are good football teams. They’re good, we’re good, so pretty much anybody’s who still left must be pretty good.”