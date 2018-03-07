Snow Chance

Our go-to weather person Eric Horst at Millersville University had cautiously predicted snow would begin overnight on Tuesday but only light flurries were evident by around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Still, accumulations had begun on cars, decks, outdoor furniture and a front and rear defrost of windshields was a must before driver set out to work and school as temperatures dropped to below 30 degree by 5:30 a.m.

However just after 5 a.m. Horst noted that “With reduced snow rates — light to moderate, rather than moderate to heavy — there may be less travel problems locally…as less-intense snow rates will have a tougher time laying on roads during daylight hours, given strong March sunshine.”

So it’s still not clear how much those changes will affect most forecasters’ predictions of five to nine inches of snow today (Wednesday).

The snow predicted today is the heavy, wet kind and by 6 a.m., trees were getting frosted which could recreate problems encountered during last week’s nor’easter which dropped trees all over the county, especially around Brunnerville and Robin Hill roads where many uprooted trees landed on homes and businesses creating serious property damage and causing centralized power outages.

Dan Zimmerman, Warwick Township manager, said, “We had very little damage and no power outage.”

Elijah Yearick, Lititz director of Planning & Community Development echoed that sentiment acknowledging Lititz street crews were on hand to remove downed trees and branches.

“I’ve heard of a couple that came down in the street and were removed by public works,” he said.

Just after 5:30, Horst said he was developing a revised map because a “coastal storm is developing 75 miles farther east (off shore), so the sharp gradient in snowfall will be across Lancaster, Lebanon, Berks, and Chester counties; and overall Lancaster will get less snow than expected today.”

So, while it appears the prediction of a beginning storm — formed as light rain or mix then slowly creating a thumping of heavy snow, “perhaps a few rumbles of thunder” this morning is not likely to happen.

But those forecast revisions were too late to prevent multiple closures as Warwick’s high school, elementary and district offices were closed Wednesday.

Patrick Burns is a news editor for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.