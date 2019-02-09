Home   >   News   >   Smucker, Toomey in Lancaster to promote bills to “end future government shutdowns”

Smucker, Toomey in Lancaster to promote bills to “end future government shutdowns”

By on February 8, 2019

Lancaster County Congressman Lloyd Smucker joined U.S. Senator Pat Toomey in Lancaster this afternoon to promote legislation to “end future government shutdowns.”

Also on hand today at the Lancaster County Government Center were Lancaster County Commissioners Joshua Parsons and Dennis Stuckey.

The pair appeared with Smucker and Toomey in support of the federal lawmakers’ sponsorship of the “Government Shutdown Prevention Act“ and “End Government Shutdowns Act,” which would provide continued funding for  federal agencies if  Congress fails to adopt an appropriations bill or a continuing resolution on time.

The plan Toomey co-sponsored would keep agencies funded at their current level for 120 days. After those first four months, funding would decrease by 1 percent and then another 1 percent after every other 90-day period that passes without an approved budget.

Smucker’s version would continue funding levels, for the first 60 days, that are 5 percent less than what they had been before. After that, funding would be reduced by another 2 percent in each 60-day period without an enacted budget.

