Smucker meets with Trump, re-introduces shutdown-preventing bill
From Sam Janesch is a political reporter for LNP. He can be reached at SJanesch@lnpnews.com, or (717) 481-6024. You can also follow @SamJanLNP on Twitter.
U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker was among a small group of rank-and-file members of Congress this week to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss the protracted partial government shutdown.
And while Smucker and others referred to the meeting as productive, there’s still, at least publicly, no end in sight.
Meanwhile, Smucker — the Republican who represents all of Lancaster County in Congress — re-introduced a bill to prevent shutdowns in the first place, one that has been repeatedly introduced but come up short for decades.
In a local elections update, the front-runners for Lancaster GOP endorsements are mostly maintaining their leads in the committees’ straw polls, but some of the races are narrower.
Here are those updates and more from the political scene in Lancaster County and beyond.
A meeting with the president
Smucker met with the president Wednesday through his membership in the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group split equally between Republicans and Democrats that has looked for bipartisan solutions to major issues such as immigration and health care.
About a dozen members of the caucus reportedly joined the president in the Situation Room as talks with Democratic House leadership stalled.
Neither side has detailed the specifics of what was discussed.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement it was a “constructive meeting.”
U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, the Democratic co-chair of the caucus, said it was “productive.”
Smucker, in a tweet, said, “We had the opportunity to listen & better understand each other. It went well. Looking forward to continued productive discussions. Thank you for having us Mr. President!”
Preventing shutdowns?
Smucker also used this week for a timely re-introduction of a bill to prevent government shutdowns from happening in the first place.
The Government Shutdown Prevention Act would enact automatic government funding through a continuing resolution if funding lapses.
Smucker introduced the bill in 2017 during his first term in Congress, picking up the language from years of other lawmakers doing the same. Variations of the bill have been introduced, and never acted on, in the House and Senate in many sessions going back to at least 1996, according to Congress.gov.
The congressman from Lancaster County has repeatedly discussed his concerns with the federal budget process since taking office.
About Sam Janesch
Latest News
-
Warwick Area Republican Committee Dinner tonight
Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman, still the leading contender for the...
- Posted January 18, 2019
- 0
-
Smucker meets with Trump, re-introduces shutdown-preventing bill
From Sam Janesch is a political reporter for...
- Posted January 18, 2019
- 0
-
Smucker, GOP Lawmakers, Introduce Bill to Prevent Government Shutdowns
Rep. Lloyd Smucker released this statement Wednesday: WASHINGTON, D.C....
- Posted January 17, 2019
- 0
-
F&M Painting Helps You Meet your 2019 Goals
Happy 2019 from your friends at F&M Painting! When a...
-
Erickson Reaches rare air
Bowls 821 series against CV Whether he’s bowling a...
-
Michael scores 18 to help MC girls beat Garden Spot
Lady Barons then suffer loss to Solanco A troubling trend...
-
Warriors clinch L-L playoff berth with win over Lebanon
Leading by 12 points at the half, Warwick was in...
-
Warwick Area Republican Committee Dinner tonight
Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman, still the leading contender for...
- January 18, 2019
- 0
-
Smucker meets with Trump, re-introduces shutdown-preventing bill
From Sam Janesch is a political reporter...
- January 18, 2019
- 0
-
Smucker, GOP Lawmakers, Introduce Bill to Prevent Government Shutdowns
Rep. Lloyd Smucker released this statement Wednesday: WASHINGTON,...
- January 17, 2019
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Suzanne Hamme says:
-
Lerlene Moss-Walcott says:
-
Cindy (Mask) Klaassen says: