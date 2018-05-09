Skatepark plans roll onward

May 11 fundraiser set at Toy Soldier

Every great skatepark needs a manny pad, fun box, clamshell and volcano.

That’s what designers for the updated Lititz Skatepark are hoping to incorporate into the newly reimagined skate park.

More than 50 skateboarders attended the May 3 meeting at the Lititz recCenter, where they got the latest updates on their wish lists for the ideal skatepark.

Many of the same people attended a meeting in January held by the Lancaster County Skatepark Association to improve the skatepark in Lititz. It was essentially an input meeting, so that people could let planners know what they envisioned for the perfect skatepark in Lititz.

On May 3, Rob Reed, who volunteers with Lancaster County Skatepark Association, introduced three proposed skatepark designs – based on surveys taken in January. The skateboarders’ feedback was quite positive.

Sloan Palder, owner of 5th Pocket Skateparks, and Andrew Moignard, administrative assistant of 5th Pocket, introduced their three proposed designs. They have been involved in the design of more than a dozen skateparks in the Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey area.

Design 1 one features a Street Style skatepark that include a manny pad, slappy curb, pyramid with hubba, bank, funbox, A-frame, bank to ledge, and flatbar.

Design 2 is a 50/50 Street/Transition Style skatepark, with a pump bump, clamshell, pyramid, A-frame, volcano, manny pad, slappy curb, ledge complex and “sadlands.”

Design 3 is a Transition Street Style skatepark, with features that include a loveseat and spine, volcano, channel, doorway, pads and ledges, A-frame and bank to ledge, mellow hip and pool block extension.

A show of hands showed skateboarders favored options #1 and #3. Twenty people voted for Design #1 and 19 for Design #3. Design #2 only got two votes.

Those attending filled out questionnaires as the designers continue to implement their ideas in the final design.

“Based on the response tonight, we will be creating a design that combines features of Design #1 and #3,” said Palder.

He anticipates that in about three months, 5th Pocket will have the final design drawn up and blueprints will then be created. At that point, the design will go out for bid.

“That’s when we have to figure out how to raise a couple hundred thousand dollars,” said Reed, noting that the estimate for the skatepark in totally up in the air.

To get started on raising money for the updated Lititz Skatepark, there will be May 11 fundraiser at Toy Soldier Restaurant & Pub. The happy-hour fundraiser will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., with all proceeds from the backroom bar sales donated to the Lititz Skatepark Fund.

After nearly a dozen years of hard use, the Lititz Skatepark is badly in need of an update. Since the skate park was built, its metal ramps have fallen into disrepair. They are hard to maintain. Skaters have to move the pieces around to keep the action going.

“The skatepark in Lititz currently consists of old, falling-apart, difficult-to-maintain metal ramps,” Reed said. “We are beginning the process of replacing the old metal park with a new, poured-in-place concrete skatepark that will last for decades.”

The cost for the new skatepark might be as much as $250,000 for a new poured-concrete dreampark. It usually costs $30 to $40 per square foot and the proposed skatepark is estimated to be 10,000 to 12,000 square feet.

The goal is to raise $100,000 toward the park. Reed is hoping to get businesses, local municipalities, organizations and skateboarders on board for the project. He thinks it will be a great addition to Lititz area recreation.

The biggest trick of all will be raising the funds for the skatepark’s manny pads, clamshells and volcanoes.

Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the Record Express. She can be reached at lknowles21@gmail.com.