Home   >   News   >   Sixty volunteers help clean up downtown Lititz

Sixty volunteers help clean up downtown Lititz

By on April 26, 2017

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Livy, short for Olivia, is a fifth grader at Lititz Elementary and the daughter of Mike and Jody Wetherhold. On Saturday, she joined her dad for the second year in a row to help with the annual Earth Day cleanup in downtown Lititz. Livy plays shortstop on the 10U Warwick Twisters. The Warwick High School softball team members, under Coach Mark Hough, were also among the 60 volunteers who gathered 20 bags of trash and spread mulch around downtown trees during the Great American Cleanup. Stauffers of Kissel Hill donated the mulch, and a Jake and Elwood Blues sighting was even reported.

 

Lititz Pride

On behalf of the Warwick girls softball team and Venture Lititz I would like to thank everyone who came out to help with this year’s Great American Cleanup. A special thank you to Stauffers of Kissel Hill and their donation of six scoops of mulch, local businesses who sent employees to volunteer, people from the community, and though I didn’t personally see them the signup sheet indicated they were there, Jake and Elwood Blues.

Almost 60 people came together and collected over 20 bags of trash from Orange Street to Lincoln on Broad Street, and Main Street from Broad to Cedar Street.

We’re so fortunate to live in a community where people truly care. Let it be all of our collective goal to keep our community clean throughout the year. The Borough has trash cans all through downtown. Take the extra step to discard that cigarette butt, the lollipop stick you or your child may have received from the local bank, or that piece of trash someone left on the ground. The little things add up.

Mark Hough

Venture Lititz Board Member

Head Coach Warwick Girls Softball

About

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *