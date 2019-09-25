Sixth Street speeding concerns

For the third month in a row, speeding on Lititz Borough streets was a topic, which brought several residents from the Butterfly Acres development to ask for some type of speeding controls on Sixth Street.

Ron Roda thanked Lititz Borough Police Chief Kerry Nye for the speed enforcement done over the past month. Despite more than 33 speeding citations issued in one week, residents are still concerned about speeding.

Sixth Street resident Greg Repka reported that the maximum speed on Sixth Street was recorded at 44 mph, with an average of 29 mph. The speed limit is 25 mph. Repka said that he was concerned about the speeding on the neighborhood street, especially since Sixth Street is due to be extended to Route 772 through Warwick Township.

“It will only get worse,” he said, adding that he has considered moving because of safety concerns for his family.

He also noted that the borough had painted a double yellow line on Sixth Street, which was intended to keep drivers in their lanes. Repka thought that the double lines made the neighborhood street look too much like a highway or thoroughfare, possibly encouraging speeding.

Lee Bossert of Sixth Street was another resident who worried about speeding. He asked if speed bumps or some other type of speed deterring device be implemented to slow drivers. As an older person, he said that it was difficult to cross the street quickly enough.

“My wife cannot back out of the driveway because speeding is such a problem,” said Joe Sebelist, another frustrated Sixth Street resident. “And I worry about kids getting off the bus.”

Roda asked that the borough do a traffic study and come up with solutions before something happens and a life is at risk. As he added, “I beg of you to hurry this study up.”

In a related matter, borough council approved a request to get pricing for a crosswalk at Plum and Oak streets. In July, residents of Oak Street spoke to borough council about speeding on Oak Street. The crosswalk was suggested by Police Chief Nye as a speed deterrent that would allow residents to cross the street more safely in order to get to their ganged mailboxes. The plan would be to have a white “piano key” painted crosswalk with accessible ramps from the sidewalk and curb. There would also be crosswalk signage.

With parking at the premium in Lititz Borough, Police Chief Nye requested that the borough remove some of the no parking signs on West Lincoln Ave. That would allow for additional parking, especially for special events in the borough. Borough Council agreed to the plan, and Nye will determine which portions can allow on-street parking. There will not be painted parking spaces.

Council approved a request for a handicapped parking space on East Lincoln Ave. They also agreed to advertise for four-way stop signs at Warwick and Kleine Streets due to a blind corner at the intersection, which makes it difficult for drivers to see traffic at the intersection near the new Wilbur Hotel.

